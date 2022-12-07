How many Olympic medals does Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone have?

Sydney McLaughlin-Leverone, a top hurdler for the USA, was named the 2022 World Athlete of the Year. The 23-year-old has a long history in hurdling competitions and has recently elevated herself to the position of favorite to win every event she competes in.

Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone has also won two gold medals in the only Olympics she has competed in. She finished in the top spot in the 400 m hurdles and 4×400 m relay.

At the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, McLaughlin-Levrone lowered her personal 400-meter hurdles world record to 50.68 seconds. She then assisted the United States in winning the women's 4x400-meter relay.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's journey to securing Olympic gold

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone started her dominating athletics career way back in 2014 at the National Junior Championships. She went on to become a Diamond League Champion in 2019, which also paved the way for fans to expect way better in upcoming events. She lived up to their expectations by winning two golds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

400m Individual Hurdles

In the 400m individual hurdle race, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, and Femke bol had to break a world record because Dalilah Muhammad had already cleared the first obstacle before them. By the time she passed the third hurdle, other athletes staggered outside.

With Sydney following her three lanes inside, Muhammad applied pressure while navigating each obstacle. Bol was only a few steps behind her in landing while maintaining his speed. Muhammad, Sydney, and Bol overcame all 10 hurdles as the trio of runners had separated themselves from the rest of the pack.

Muhammad beat the six-week-old world record by over a third of a second, or 51.58, as she crossed the finish line.

Athletics - Olympics: Day 12

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone set a new world record by winning in 51.46, running quicker from the final obstacle home. Bol finished the same race in 52.03, only 0.03 seconds slower than the previous world record and third and fourth overall in history.

4x400m relay

All four of the USA's competitors for the final had won individual gold medals at the Olympics, but only Allyson Felix competed in the 400m. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who had just won the 400-meter hurdles event at the Olympics and broke the world mark, got things started on her 22nd birthday by closing the gap on Naomi Van Denck's first meter after Belgium's 200.

Only Roneisha McGregor from Jamaica appeared to be keeping tabs on Sydney. At the break line, the USA had a 5-meter advantage because of Felix's leadership. When Felix passed the 2016 400-meter champion and former world record holder, Dalilah Muhammad, on the final straightaway, it became clear that Baumgart-Witan would never catch up. Felix's split was 49.38. Halfway through the lap, Muhammad gained two more meters on Poland's Małgorzata Hołub-Kowalik.

Athletics - Olympics: Day 15

She then added two more before passing 800-meter champion Athing Mu. 48.94 was Muhammad's split. Jackson managed to overtake Constantine in the last handoff while trailing Poland by five meters. Mu applied the pressure well during the anchor lap, extending the lead with each step. Justyna Wity-Ersetic of Poland was trailing Mu by 26 meters as she crossed the finish line. Mu split the race in an incredible 48.32 seconds.

McLaughlin-Levrone's life outside athletics

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone received the World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year award in 2022. She also married Andre Levrone Jr., her longtime boyfriend, in May 2022. She was also inducted into the Forbes 30 list.

Poll : 0 votes