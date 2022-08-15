How did Sydney McLaughlin meet Andre Levrone?

Sydney McLaughlin and Andre Levrone Jr. got married in May 2022. The 23-year-old gold medal-winning Olympian and former NFL player tied the knot after dating for over two years. The longtime lovers got engaged in August 2021. Notably, the proposal came only a few days after the sprinter’s record-smashing race at the Tokyo Olympics.

Ever since their engagement, the duo's adorable pictures have made the rounds on social media. The two athletes married in Madison, Virginia. Following the wedding, Sydney McLaughlin revealed that the duo had been planning for the big day:

"We've been waiting for this day for a very long time. So, just excited that it's finally here and we can say we're married."

It is interesting to note that Sydney McLaughlin and Andre Levrone Jr.’s love story began in the simplest of ways. The two, who were both single, met through a mutual friend. Speaking about their meeting, McLaughlin said that the couple started off as friends. The athlete revealed that Levrone Jr. had ‘slid into her DMs’.

Speaking to The Knot about their encounter, Sydney McLaughlin said:

“We had a mutual friend who I went to high school with and he went to college with, but we didn’t interact until he slid into my DMs. We started off as friends. He asked me to do Bible study with him and introduced me to so many great people.”

Furthermore, McLaughlin added that she knew the former NFL star was the “right person” for her after only a few conversations.

"We both knew early on that we liked each other and what our intentions were. If I could say the one thing about our relationship, it's that it was always very intentional. Honestly, I knew the fourth day we ever talked.”

Sydney McLaughlin says her love is 'God-sent'

Sydney McLaughlin and Andre Levrone Jr. have been open about their faith. McLaughlin, on multiple occasions, has spoken about faith being one of the biggest reasons for the couple’s bonding. She once admitted that Bible study had helped the athletes solidify their relationship.

"A big part of meeting my fiancé had to do with the evolution of my faith, finding who I am in Christ and submitting all my plans to God. Not long after I did that, I met Andre. It was the first time I was in a relationship with a man who I felt could lead me in my faith to a place where I wanted to be."

McLaughlin even characterized her relationship with Levrone as “God-sent”. The duo confirmed the same thoughts with their engagement announcement on social media.

Making the big reveal on Instagram, McLaughlin wrote:

“I fall in love with you more and more each day off of the strength of your faith. Andre, you are the most God-fearing, passionate, honest, loving, hard working, protective, and genuine man I’ve ever met. I see Jesus in you.”

Levrone replied by making a post using a quote from Song of Solomon 8:5:

“Who is this coming up from the wilderness, leaning on the one she loves?”

McLaughlin, who put forth a record-breaking performance at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, had also talked about the duo’s competitiveness as a reason for their bonding. She admitted that the two being athletes could relate to many of the experiences the other had. The American hurdler also added that it was fun being married to an athlete.

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12