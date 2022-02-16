Simone Biles announces her engagement to NFL defensive back

Simone Biles is one of the most popular athletes in the world thanks to her dominance as a gymnast. She is a living legend at the age of 24 and her social media feed seems to point toward her enjoying life away from the mat.

One aspect of her life that has been noted in the past is her relationship with Houston Texans defender Jonathan Owens. Biles has tweeted from Texans games and the relationship has been a fun and drama-free one for fans to follow.

That remained true Tuesday when Biles tweeted out some fantastic news about a life-changing moment.

I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married! 🕊🤎 WOKE UP A FIANCÉEI can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married! 🕊🤎 @jjowens_3 WOKE UP A FIANCÉE 💍💍😭I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married! 🕊🤎@jjowens_3 https://t.co/BcrWvhEE38

The Olympic legend revealed that she and Owens were officially engaged in what was an all-time great Valentine's Day surprise. Fans of Biles must be thrilled for the young athlete who has faced so much adversity to this point. She now gets to enjoy planning a wedding with Owens.

Who is Simone Biles' fiance Jonathan Owens?

Some fans of the Olympic icon may be wondering who her future husband is. Well, Owens is an undrafted NFL defensive back who joined the league in 2018 with the Arizona Cardinals. He was not able to stick on the roster and later joined the Texans in 2019.

His career from 2019-2021 featured plenty of movement between the active roster and the practice squad. But he finally had his NFL moment late this season when he had his first career interception. Biles was in attendance for what had to be a special moment for the couple.

Owens reaching the NFL in the first place is a monumental achievement in itself, especially considering he was undrafted out of Missouri Western State University. But he is clearly set to be a distant second in terms of fame in his future marriage. To be fair, few athletes in general can rise to the level Biles did in such a short amount of time. Her future athletic career remains in question, but she truly has nothing left to prove.

