Why did Sydney Mclaughlin switch coaches in 2020? Real reason explored

Sydney McLaughlin is at the top of her game. The American hurdler’s record-breaking performance at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon has shocked many. McLaughlin broke her own record when she completed the 400 Meter Hurdles race in under 51 seconds.

The 23-year-old athlete beat her own Olympic record set at the 2020 Summer Olympics, where she finished the 400 Meter Hurdles in 51.46 seconds. The Olympian’s current record is astounding and the performance has fans excited for the next Olympics already.

Sydney McLaughlin switched coaches in 2020. The hurdler switched from Joanna Hayes to Bobby Kersee, her fourth coach in five years. While many have criticized the move, it has now paid off. McLaughlin believes that she has found the perfect coach in Kersee and has hinted at a long-term commitment.

Bobby Kersee is one of the most renowned hurdles coaches. He has guided legends of the sport like Jackie Joyner-Kersee, the late Florence Griffith-Joyner, and one of the most decorated US track and field Olympians of all time, Allyson Felix.

McLaughlin decided to switch coaches after consulting Kersee on her hurdling technique. The young Olympian reportedly used to observe Kersee’s group’s performance at the UCLA track. Following the switch, McLaughlin revealed that she believes in Kersee to take her game to the “next level.”

Sydney McLaughlin to switch disciplines?

Interestingly, Sydney McLaughlin has also hinted at a potential switch in disciplines in the upcoming years. The athlete was speaking in an interview after smashing her 400m hurdles record last month, when she said that a switch to 400m flat is possible. McLaughlin, who said “the sky’s the limit" for her, added that she's discussing the move with Bobby Kersee.

Responding to questions on the potential switch, McLaughlin said:

"Bobby and I have talked about possibly looking at other events. But I don’t know if that’s going to happen. I think we’re going to just figure it out at the end of the season, if we want to switch events or stay with the 400m hurdles."

Furthermore, when asked if the switch might be to the 400m flat, McLaughlin added that it was possible. Her comments showcased how much she trusted her new coach.

The young athlete said:

“I think anything’s possible. But I leave it in the hands of my coach, Bobby. My coach thinks there’s a lot more to be done. The sky’s the limit for sure."

Sydney McLaughlin belongs to a family of athletes

Sydney McLaughlin’s father, Willie McLaughlin, was a semi-finalist in the 400m race at the 1984 Olympic trials. Her mother, Mary Neumeister McLaughlin, was also a runner in college.

Sydney McLaughlin herself grew up in New Jersey with her brother Taylor and their older sister Morgan. McLaughlin’s brother is also a runner, having won silver in the 400-meter hurdles event at the 2016 IAAF World U-20 Championships. He also qualified for the 2016 US Olympic team.

Sydney first participated in a track meeting when she was six and she hasn’t looked back since. The two-time Olympic medal holder now has her eyes set on the Paris Olympics.

