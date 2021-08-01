When is Olympics 2021 men's 100m final and who will win the gold medal?

A new generation of Olympic sprinters will be eyeing Usain Bolt’s 100m crown on Sunday. The Jamaican sprinter, now retired, won his third successive Olympic 100m gold at Rio 2016. Five years later, in Tokyo, it will be time for somebody else to earn that honor on Sunday.

After dominating (in athletics) three consecutive editions of the Olympics (Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016), Jamaica's supremacy might come to an end this year in Tokyo.

Team USA boasts three formidable sprinters, including pre-tournament favorite Trayvon Bromell. Should US sprinters run to their potential, they can certainly shift the power dynamic from Jamaica back to USA at the 2021 Olympics.

Despite being off form during the heats, where he squeezed through in fourth place as a fast loser, Bromell will be angling to return to form in the semifinals. Fred Kerley and Ronnie Baker will be the two other US sprinters. Fans should not count out 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Andre de Grasse either.

Great Britain’s CJ Ujah, Zharnel Hughes and Reece Prescod will also be eyeing a place in the final.

All you need to know about 100m men’s at Olympics in Tokyo

In the first semi-final, Prescod will be alongside De Grasse and Kerley.

The top two sprinters will get automatic entry into the final. Sprinters finishing third and fourth will have their timings compared against athletes finishing in the same position in the two other semifinals.

Out of those six athletes (who finished 3rd, 4th in the 3 semifinals), only the top two (based on best timings) will join the six finalists.

Refugee Olympic Team member Dorian Keletela won his prelim heat in 10.33 – a personal best.



"The most important thing for me was to advance to the next round and I've done it. I'm here to get to the semi-finals and I'm confident that I'm going to do that."#Olympics #athletics pic.twitter.com/k1l0YjHcus — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 31, 2021

The second semi-final will see Bromell, Rohan Browning and Hughes vying for top spot. Browning was one of the best performers in the heat, clocking 10.01 to win the race.

When is 100m men’s at Olympics in Tokyo?

According to the Olympics' official website, the 100m men’s event at the Olympics will be held on August 1. The semi-finals will start at 3:45 pm IST. The final will be held at 6:20 pm IST.

Where can one watch 100m men’s at Olympics LIVE?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Olympic Games in India. The 100m men’s Olympics live can be watched on Sony Ten1/Sony Ten2/Sony Ten3/Sony SIX. Online viewers can catch the action live on the SONY LIV app.

What are the odds of 100m men’s events at Olympics?

Andre de Grasse 9/4

Ronnie Baker 5/2

Trayvon Bromell 4/1

Akani Simbine 13/2

Marcell Jacobs 17/2

Fred Kerley 17/2

Zharnell Hughes 22/1

Enoch Olaoluwa Adegoke 22/1

Su Bingtian 33/1

Chijindu Ujah 50/1

