Where does Erriyon Knighton rank in the Top 10 Fastest Men's 200m in history?

Erriyon Knighton created history after winning a bronze medal at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in the 200-meter race. With his win, Knighton became the youngest-ever individual to win a medal at the championship.

The 18-year-old is regarded as the future of athletics, and fans have confidence in him to break Usain Bolt's record of 19.19 seconds in a 200-meter race.

Erriyon is the fifth fastest athlete in the world, only surpassed by Usain Bolt, Noah Lyles, Yohan Blake, and Michael Johnson.

The American sprinter holds a world record of 200m and is ranked tenth in the top 10 fastest men's 200m. Knighton registered the record at the LSU Invitational on April 30, 2022, by touching the line in 19.49 seconds, which is close to Noah Lyles' record, who finished the race in 19.46 seconds.

Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt holds the record for the fastest man in the world in 200 meters. He finished the race in 19.19 seconds at the Berlin World Championships on August 20, 2009.

Usain Bolt has set three other world records in the 200m, including 19.30 at the Beijing Olympic Games, 19.32 at the London Olympic Games, and 19.40 at the Daegu World Championships.

The rising star Erriyon Knighton holds the world under-18 record of 19.84 seconds in 200 meters, which he set on June 27, 2021, and also holds the world under-20 record after finishing a race on June 26, 2022 in 19.69 seconds.

His personal best was 19.49, which was the fastest season opener ever.

Top 10 Fastest Men's 200m in history

1 Usain Bolt

Record: 19.19, 20 August 2009, Berlin World Championships

2 Yohan Blake

Record: 19.26, 16 September 2011, Brussels World Championships

3 Usain Bolt

Record: 19.30, 20 August 2008, Beijing Olympic Games

4 Noah Lyles

Record: 19.31, 21 July 2022, Eugene World Championships

5 Michael Johnson

Record: 19.32, 1 August 1996, Atlanta Olympic Games

6 Usain Bolt

19.32, 9 August 2012, London Olympic Games

7 Usain Bolt

19.40, 3 September 2011, Daegu World Championships

8 Yohan Blake

19.44, 9 August 2012, London Olympic Games

9 Noah Lyles

19.46, 10 August 2022, Monaco Diamond League

10 Erriyon Knighton

19.49, 30 April 2022, LSU Invitational

Erriyon Knighton is the youngest athlete to represent the USA at the Olympics

Born on January 29, 2004, Erriyon Knighton needs no introduction to athletic fans. He came into the limelight in 2021 after setting a world record in the 200-meter race.

Knighton was born in Tampa, Florida, and began his track career in high school in 2019. He had a remarkable career at the amateur level, winning dozens of championships.

Erriyon Knighton grabbed a lot more attention during his time at the school championships. He ran for the second-fastest time ever in the history of the under-18 athlete category, clocking 20.33 seconds in the 200m at the 2020 USA Track and Field Championships.

Besides track and field, Erriyon was a part of his school's football team as a wide receiver during his freshman year. Knighton was offered a scholarship from various schools because of his performance.

He broke the 10-second barrier in the 100m last year at the PURE Athletics Sprint Elite Meet in Clermont, Florida, but the record was not considered as the wind was over the limit.

He then set a world record in the 200m boys race for the U18 category in 20.11 seconds, finished the race in 20.04 seconds at the US Olympic Trials, and qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Erriyon Knighton became the youngest athlete to represent the USA in track and field, breaking the record set by Jim Ryun in 1964. However, he finished fourth in the event.

