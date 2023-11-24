Who is Allyson Felix's husband Kenneth Ferguson? Everything to know about the sprinter who won silver at World Junior Championships

Allyson Felix is married to high-school sweetheart Kenneth Ferguson. Ferguson himself was a track and field athlete, enjoying a handful of successful ventures in his junior years.

Like his wife, Ferguson was a specialist in the 400m, alongside competing in 110m and 400m hurdle events. Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, the sprinter had clocked several impressive times on track.

Kenneth Ferguson first made waves on the international stage when he raced to a silver in the 400m sprint at the 2002 Kingston World Junior Championships. He followed this up with three gold medals at the 2003 Bridgetown Pan American Junior Championships. Ferguson also finished first in the 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, and the 4x400m relay.

The Michigan-raised athlete's best time in the 400m sprint was an impressive 45.91, which he achieved in 2007 in Baie-Mahault, France. He also clocked a 13.53 for the 110m hurdles in 2003 and a 48.15 in the 400m hurdles in 2007. Kenneth completed his education at the University of South Carolina and was an athlete for the South Carolina Gamecocks during that time.

A timeline of Allyson Felix and Kenneth Ferguson's relationship

Allyson Felix and Kenneth Ferguson have always kept their relationship tightly under wraps, to the extent that most fans are unsure of when the duo began dating. However, back in 2020, Ferguson did post a picture to wish his wife a happy birthday, where he wrote:

"It's funny that lately you've been talking about your age, and it seems that you and everyone else knows you turned a year older except me. In my eyes, you are exactly the way you were when I saw you for the first time 18 years ago in Palo Alto...Beautiful and fine! Happy Birthday Shug"

Doing the math, this would mean that the couple met somewhere in 2002 when they were both still competing on the junior circuit. Coincidentally, a junior national championship was also held in Palo Alto that same year!

Rumor has it the couple began dating somewhere in 2004 and tied the knot over a decade later. While Allyson Felix and Kenneth Ferguson have never shared the date of their wedding, the former's USA Track and Field bio confirms that she got married in 2018.

The two also welcomed their first child, a baby girl they named Camryn that same year. They recently announced that they are expecting the addition of a baby boy to their family in April 2024.