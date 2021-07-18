Who is Avinash Sable? 5 things you didn't know about India's star steeplechaser

Avinash Sable will represent India in the men's 3000m steeplechase at Tokyo Olympics 2020. He is India's sole entry for the event. Avinash Sable hails from Maharashtra and is a promising middle-distance runner.

In April, Avinash Sable had tested positive for COVID-19. But the runner has fully recovered from the infection and has been preparing well for this month's Summer Games.

Before Avinash Sable stands at the starting line for the 3000m steeplechase, here are five things you should know about the talented runner.

#1. Avinash Sable comes from a humble background

Avinash Sable comes from a family of farmers. His parents grew millet and wheat on their farmlands. Unfortunately, Avinash Sable's village was in a drought prone area and money was not easy to come by. Since the village lacked adequate transport facilities, a young Avinash had to walk or run 12km everyday to attend school. Those early struggles made him the strong athlete he is today.

#2. Avinash Sable is an armyman

After finishing school, Avinash Sable joined the Mahar infantry regiment of the Indian Army. As an armyman, he was posted in Siachen, the world's highest battlefield. This was his first experience with snow, and it wasn't easy. The tough army life made Avinash Sable strong mentally and physically. He owes all his achievements to the rigors of the Indian Army.

#3. Avinash Sable was inspired by Rio Olympics

Avinash Sable was still in the Indian Army when Rio hosted the 2016 Olympics. Stationed with his unit at Lalgarh Jattan in Rajasthan, Avinash Sable followed the marathon and wrestling events on TV. He was moved to see flags raised high during the medal ceremony. This was when he decided that he wanted to earn laurels for India in sports.

#4. Avinash Sable impressed in his first Cross Country Championships

In 2017, Avinash Sable participated in his first National Cross Country Championships. He emerged first in the team competition and finished fifth individually. But Avinash Sable was never interested in the event. Instead, he wanted to try his hand at the steeplechase.

#5. Avinash Sable is a three-time National Record holder

In 2018, Avinash Sable participated in the 58th National Open Championships in Bhubaneshwar, finishing the 3000m steeplechase with a time of 8:29.88. This was a new national record. The previous record was 8:30.88, set by Gopal Saini at the 1981 Asian Championships in Tokyo. Since then, Avinash Sable has bettered his own record twice. He completed the race at the 2019 World Athletic Championships in 8:21.37. At an athletic meet held in Patiala in March, he bettered that time to 8:20.20.

