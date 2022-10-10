Who is Emily Sisson? Marathon runner makes new American record at Chicago Marathon 2022

US half-marathon runner Emily Sisson rewrote history on Sunday when she broke Keira D'Amato's 2:19:12 American Marathon record at the Chicago Marathon 2022.

D'Amato had set the record in January this year by lowering a 16-year long-standing mark set by Deena Kastor. Now, Sisson has shaved a whopping 43 seconds off D'Amato's record by clocking 2:18:29. D'Amato saw her record being broken as she accompanied the runners on a motorcycle giving live commentary.

Sisson had finished tenth in the 10,000m at the Tokyo Olympics last year. However, after the Games, she said that she would forego track and completely focus on the roads in 2022. Despite a few bumps at the start, the gamble seems to have paid off for the 30-year-old.

Meanwhile, before her record-breaking feat, Emily Sisson had only run one marathon - going 2:23:08 in London in 2019. In May, she broke the American half-marathon run in 1:07:11.

Emily Sisson's incredible marathon

Emily Sisson had come to the race confident about breaking the American record if she had a good day. It seems like she did have a phenomenal day if her time is any evidence.

She ran a negative split and executed a strong finish. Sisson flew past the last 40K, which generally has runners panting towards the end. In just two races, Sisson has shown tremendous improvement and potential.

At the finish line, she was joined by the women who held the record before her - Keira D'Amato, Deena Kastor and Joan Benoit Samuelson. Sisson appreciated the support, saying:

"It's amazing. I mean the women standing here today, they've all accomplished so much, so just to be amongst them is an incredible honor."

Sisson was thrilled to be a part of the 'legacy', saying:

"Just being part of the legacy to keep moving that bar forward for American women - I'm just really proud to be standing amongst these four."

All that's left to be seen is how her road turns out till the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Can Emily Sisson win medal at 2024 Paris Olympics?

Emily Sisson

Emily Sisson had a rocky qualifying campaign for the Tokyo Olympics. In her second attempt at a marathon at the 2020 Olympic Marathon Trials in Atlanta, she dropped out after 23 miles.

Then the Games got postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, Sisson was on track gunning for 10,000m. She secured her Olympic berth by breaking the Trial record after clocking 31:03. In Tokyo, she finished in tenth place.

Considering her amazing performances, Emily Sisson is expected to fare well at the 2024 Paris Olympics. While Sisson is a great candidate for the marathon, especially considering the giant leaps she has taken in just two races, the global field in the event is tough. Ruth Chepng'etich won the 2022 Chicago Marathon, falling just 14 seconds short of the world record.

Sisson is currently 22nd in the all-time world marathon list and 13th in the 2022 world list. She looks most comfortable running on flat surfaces. The recently revealed course at the 2024 US Olympic Marathon Trials is not flat, though.

Unlike the 2020 US Olympic Trial course, the trail in Paris doesn't have hills throughout. The first 15K and the last 10K are totally flat. However, all things aside, Sisson has proved that she's capable of anything and could finish in the podium in Paris if she qualifies.

