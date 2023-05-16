Who is Ivan Fernandez Anaya? Spanish athlete who purposely lost 2012 race to help fellow athlete goes viral

Ivan Fernandez Anaya is a Spanish long-distance race runner. He is famously known for the unbelievable sportsmanship that he showed to a Kenyan athlete at the 2012 cross-country race in Burlada, Navarre, on December 2, 2012.

Kenyan athlete Abel Mutai, who also happened to be the 3000m steeplechase bronze medalist at the 2012 London Olympics, was leading the race. Ivan was behind him trying to cover the distance, and suddenly, Mutai slowed down 10m before the finishing line.

Mutai was confused as he could not read the signs written in Spanish and thought he had already won. Interestingly, Ivan Fernandez Anaya, upon reaching the Kenyan athlete, decided to help Mutai use the signs and let him win the race.

This gesture by Ivan was equally praised and criticized by fans and experts. Some felt he did win accolades as a human but not as an athlete. But others felt he had shown true sportsmanship and kindness.

As fairplayinternational.org reported, Martin Fiz, a 1994 European Marathon and 1995 World Marathon champion and Ivan Fernandez Anaya's coach said,

"It was a very good gesture of honesty. A gesture of the kind that isn't made any more. Or rather, of the kind that has never been made. A gesture that I myself wouldn't have made. I certainly would have taken advantage of it to win."

According to Fiz, his student's unbelievable sportsmanship might be a good human gesture but it was definitely not great in athletics. He added,

"The gesture has made him a better person but not a better athlete. He has wasted an occasion. Winning always makes you more of an athlete. You have to go out to win."

What did Ivan Fernandez Anaya say after his wonderful sportsmanship gesture?

As fairplayinternational.org reported, Ivan spoke with a journalist after the cross-country event and said,

"I didn't deserve to win it. I did what I had to do. He was the rightful winner. He created a gap that I couldn't have closed if he hadn't made a mistake. As soon as I saw he was stopping, I knew I wasn't going to pass him."

A journalist pointed out that Ivan was almost close to winning himself, yet he let Abel Mutai win. Ivan said,

"My dream is that someday we can have a kind of community life. But what would be the merit of my victory? What would be the honor of that medal? What would my Mom think of that?"

Ivan Fernandez Anaya shared his thoughts on the memorable 2012 event just last year

On December 2, 2022, Ivan shared the photographs of the 2012 Cross-country race in Burlada, Navarre. He wrote in the caption,

"10 YEARS ago today from this moment. Every December 2 is a special day for me. Thanks to all the people who during these ten years wrote to me and shared with their friends and family. Remember to do good and be remembered for the kind of person you have been. Thanks. 2/12/2012 - 2/12/2022"

If Ivan Fernandez Anaya had allowed himself to win that day, he might have been selected to join the European Marathon team and won in the following event, too.

Still, he performed an act of kindness that will long be remembered.

