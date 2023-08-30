Who is Noah Lyles? Everything you need to know about the 100m world championship's girlfriends, college life, athletic achievements

26-year-old Noah Lyles is an American athlete who specializes in the 100m and 200m races. Recently, the Gainesville, Florida-born athlete made headlines for achieving a double sprint at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Not only did he defend his world champion title in the 200m race, but he also grabbed his first-ever gold medal in the 100m event.

Born on July 18, 1997, Noah Lyles belonged to athletic parents, Keisha Caine and Kevin Lyles, who competed at Seton Hall University. Growing up, Lyles was initially interested in gymnastics. At the age of 12, he started exploring track and field, which he began following passionately.

Who is Noah Lyles’s girlfriend?

Noah Lyles is dating Junelle Bromfield, a 25-year-old Jamaican athlete. The athlete boasts a bronze medal in the 4x400m relay event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Bromfield also won a silver medal in the 2022 World Athletics Championships and a gold medal in the 2022 World Indoor Championships in the same category.

The couple recently celebrated one year of their relationship by sharing a glimpse of their celebrations on Instagram. In fact, during the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Lyles was spotted celebrating his 100m gold medal victory with his girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield, at the National Athletics Centre. He hugged her amidst the crowd and jumped with joy.

Noah Lyles’s college life

Lyles at Day 7 of World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

After studying at Alexandria City High School, Lyles joined the University of Florida and competed for the Florida Gators. However, within a year, the athlete turned professional as he signed with Adidas.

In 2017, he won his first senior national title in the 300 m at the 2017 USA Indoor Championships in New Mexico. The same year, he won a silver medal in the 4 × 200-meter relay with Team USA at the 2017 World Relays.

In 2018, the American athlete competed at the 2018 USA Championships in the 100m race. He managed to win the race by defeating rival, Ronnie Baker clocking an impressive 9.88s. With his timing, Lyles set a new world lead and personal best time. The athlete also became the youngest U.S. champion in the 100 m after Sam Gaddy in 1984.

Noah Lyles’s athletic achievements

The athlete at Day 7 of World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

26-year-old Noah Lyles has built a highly impressive list of athletic achievements. Throughout his career so far, the American athlete has maintained a strong hold on both 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay events.

The athlete is a three-time world champion in the 200m race and a two-time world champion in the 4x100m relay race. Lyles also boasts four gold medals in 200m and a gold medal in 100m at the Diamond League. Nevertheless, at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he secured a bronze medal in the 200m race.

Lyles’s timing of 19.31s in the 2022 World Athletics Championships made him the third fastest man in the 200m race in the world, after Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake.