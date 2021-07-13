Who is Tajay Gayle? Records, net worth, Olympic performance

Tajay Gayle is a Jamaican track and field athlete born on 2 August 1994, in Kingston city of Jamaica. He was engrossed in athletics ever since he was a kid and used to run alongside other children in his neighborhood. Tajay's athletic career began during his days at Papine High School.

After graduating, Tajay Gayle joined the MVP Track Field in 2014. While training at the MVP, he competed and won medals in Long Jump at the ISSA Boys’ and Girls’ Championships.

Tajay Gayle received his career breakthrough in 2015, after winning the 100m title at the Jamaica National Championships. In 2016, he competed at the MVP Track and Field Meet, and bagged the title in 200m by clocking 21.34s.

In 2017, Gayle won his first national medal in the Long Jump after he leaped past a distance of 7.87m at the Jamaica National Championships in Kingston and clinched a bronze medal.

In 2018, he finished 4th at the Commonwealth Games and then went on to win a silver medal with a 8.24m leap at the NACAC Championships in Toronto, Canada.

Tajay Gayle finished 4th at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia with a distance of 8.12m. In 2019, he won the Long Jump title at the Jamaica National Championships.

Tajay Gayle rose to national fame after he was crowned as World Athletics Championships and sealed a gold medal in Doha, Qatar in 2019. He also became the first Jamaican athlete to have achieved the feat. In the same year, he won the Long Jump title after covering a distance of 8.21m at the World Athletics Challenge in Nanjing, China.

Tajay Gayle landed at a 8.55m distance (wind 2.3) to win the Stockholm Diamond League ahead of Cuban Juan Echevarria, 8.29m.

A windy (+2.3) affair, but @not_tajaygayle sails to 8.55m to take the #StockholmDL long jump victory over Juan Miguel Echevarria (8.29m) and Thobias Montler (8.23m).



📸 @Diamond_League / @matthewquine pic.twitter.com/64HgV4YrCY — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 4, 2021

He put up a solid performance, and after winning the Jamaican national title, followed it up with a lifetime-best jump of 8.32m at the Müller Anniversary Games in Birmingham, London. He also bagged a silver medal at the Pan-American Games in Lima, Peru, behind Cuban sensation Juan Miguel Echevarría.

World champion Tajay Gayle booked his ticket to the Tokyo Olympics 2020, which will be his debut appearance on the biggest stage, after clearing a distance of 8.23m to win the men’s long jump title at the JAAA National Championships at Kingston’s National Stadium.

Tajay Gayle's Biography

Date of Birth: August 2, 1996 (age 24)

Birth Place: Kingston, Jamaica

Sport/Event(s): Long Jump

Current world rankings: Men's Long Jump - 2

Men's Overall Ranking - 33

Earnings - N/A

Also read: Watch out for these 5 track & field athletes at the Tokyo Olympics

Edited by Parimal Dagdee