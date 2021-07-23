Who is Tom Walsh? Net worth, records and Olympic performances

Tom Walsh has been in sensational form in recent times. The New-Zealander has amassed many top medals and is in top form ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Having already won the Bronze in Rio, Walsh will be hoping to better that performance by winning a Gold in Tokyo. Here's more on that and a few other things about the shot-put sensation.

Tom Walsh has a strong sporting background

Tom Walsh grew up in a sporting household. His father Tom was a junior-level shot-put athlete and also a member of the 1974 South Canterbury Rugby side that won the Ranfurly Shield.

His mother, Karen, wanted him to become a rugby player, but Walsh went out and became a world champion in shot put. Just like every other New Zealander his parents religiously support the famous All Blacks National Team.

What is Tom Walsh's net worth?

Tom Walsh is also a builder in his homeland, Timaru. His net worth is expected to be anywhere between $ 1 million-$ 5 million.

How many medals has Tom Walsh won in his career?

Tom Walsh has a history of winning international medals. The New Zealander bagged a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics. He also has 2 World Championship medals to his name, one of which is a gold while the other is a bronze.

Walsh is a two-time Commonwealth Games medalist, having won a gold at the 2018 Gold Coast Games and a silver at the 2014 Glasgow Games. He also has 3 World Indoor Championships to his name, two of which are gold while the bronze came in at the 2014 Sopot games held in Poland.

Tom Walsh and his performance in Rio

Tom Walsh created history at the Rio Olympics as he became the first male New Zealander to bag a medal in a field event. He was up against a stacked line of athletes, but that did not deter him as he had his eyes set on the podium.

Walsh's last heave of 21.36 meters sealed the deal for him as he finished behind Americans, Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs, to win bronze in his first-ever Olympic appearance.

Tom Walsh and his best performances

Tom Walsh has been constantly breaching the 22-meter mark and this is a great sign for the part-time builder. He will be up against athletes like Ryan Cruser and Joe Kovacs, who are both brilliant performers. His career-best throw of 22.90 meters is a national record and is also the 6th-best throw in shot put history.

