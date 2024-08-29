Who is Yogesh Kathuniya? All you need to know about the Indian para-discus thrower competing at the Paris 2024 Paralympics

Yogesh Kathuniya will enter the Paris 2024 Paralympics, aiming to better his finish from 2020 Tokyo Paralymics. At Tokyo, the para-discus thrower clinched a silver medal. He would aim to go for gold in Paris in the men's F-56 category.

Yogesh was raised in Chandigarh where his father was posted in the Indian Army. He was only nine-years-old when he faced his first big challenge in life. Kathuniya was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called Guillain-Barre syndrome.

The diagnoses led to quadriparesis, a condition in which a person faces muscle weakness in all four limbs. In 2006, Yogesh was confined to a wheelchair with the only course of treatment being physiotherapy. It was his mother who took the decision of learning to be a physiotherapist to aid the recovery of her beloved son.

The mother's hardwork and prayers had to work out. Within three years, Yogesh Kathuniya was on his feet, walking. In 2017, he picked a passion for para sports while persuing B.Com at Kirori Mal College in New Delhi.

With a new found love for discus throw, the talented youngster went on to shine on the biggest of stages. An Arjuna awardee, Yogesh started his road to fame with a bronze medal at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai.

Yogesh Kathuniya gives back to the sport after Tokyo heroics

There is a lot more to Yogesh Kathuniya than just his talent. The 27-year-old has been giving back to the sport that has given him so much in life. After success in Tokyo, Yogesh started an academy for budding para-discus throwers.

The Yogesh Throwing Academy has already been a grand initiative, with numerous of its students shining bright on the international stage. Two athletes from his academy - Javelin thrower Pushpendra Singh and shot putter Manu - won bronze medals at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

On the personal front, Yogesh will be entering the Games in Paris on the back of two silver medals in 2023. While one came at the Asian Para Games, he won the other medal at the World Para Athletics Championships.

