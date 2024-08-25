India to send 95 officials to Paris 2024 Paralympics to take care of para-athletes’ special needs

India will send 95 officials to the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympics to accompany the 84 athletes competing in the quadrennial Games. The officials will have the responsibility of providing personal coaching, as well as taking care of the para-athletes’ special needs.

Of the 95 support staff, 77 will be team officials, nine will be medical officials, and the remaining nine will be contingent officials.

The total strength of the Indian contingent at the Paris 2024 Paralympics will stand at 179, which is India’s largest contingent at any Paralympic Games.

The Sports Ministry, while clearing the large support staff for Paris 2024, said (as per PTI):

“Considering the special needs of some para-athletes, personal coaches have been included in the contingent. However, they will provide necessary services to other players as per the directions of the Chef de Mission/team head coach.”

The Ministry also confirmed that the government will bear the cost of most of the team officials, with the notable exception of the chef-de-mission and one team manager for para-badminton. Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) vice-president Satya Prakash Sangwan was selected as India’s chef-de-mission in the Paris 2024 Games.

“The participation of the entire contingent (including sportspersons, contingent officials, coaches) except that of Chef de Mission and one team manager for para-badminton will be at cost to the government,” the Ministry said.

Personal coaches, escorts, out-of-pocket allowance: What will the Indian athletes get at the Paris 2024 Paralympics?

With India sending its largest para-athletics contingent to Paris, the country has also prepared a detailed list of facilities that will be accorded to the participants to make their stay and competition comfortable.

These facilities include personal coaches, escorts to accompany them to events, USD 50 per day out-of-pocket allowances for enjoyment, as well as a necessary amount of days spent in the Olympic Village.

“In any para sports event, the participants need more support staff like personal coaches and escorts than able-bodied competitors. So, it is nothing new to have more support staff in para-sports,” the Ministry’s statement read.

Notably, some officials, including PCI president Devendra Jharjharia, will stay outside the Paris 2024 Paralympics Village to assist those athletes competing outside of the Parisian city.

