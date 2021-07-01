2021 Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra can win a medal but Gold seems out of his reach

Neeraj Chopra, the 23-year-old star Indian Javelin thrower, is expected to win India's first ever Olympic medal in athletics during the Tokyo Olympics. He is currently one of the best javelin throwers in the world. Chopra recorded a personal best of 88.07m at the Indian Grand Prix 3 in Patiala on March 5, 2021.

"In the village where I grew up, no one did athletics. For a lot of my life, I didn’t even know what a javelin was."



For Indian star @Neeraj_chopra1, success on the global stage is forging a path for the next generation to follow.🇮🇳 — SPIKES (@spikesmag) June 3, 2021

After a long break from international competitions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Neeraj began his preparation for the Tokyo Olympics last month. He is yet to reach his peak, but is improving with each passing competition.

In his last competitive event at the Kuortane Games in Finland, Neeraj had the best throw of 86.79 meters. This was a significant improvement on the 83.18 meters he threw at Portugal in an earlier event.

Why Neeraj Chopra's chances of winning a Medal has increased

Neeraj Chopra is the current Asian champion. However, he needs to improve further in order to become a firm favorite to win a medal in Tokyo as the Men's Javelin field in this year's Olympics looks quite difficult.

Defending champion Thomas Roehler of Germany will not be in Tokyo due to injury

Chopra's chances of winning a medal in Tokyo have increased largely due to the withdrawal of two top Javelin throwers.Defending Olympic champion Thomas Roehler (Germany) and 2019 World Championship silver medallist Magnus Kirt (Estonia) have both withdrawn from this year's games. While Roehler has suffered from back injuries, Kirt will not participate in Tokyo due to leg injuries.

Despite their absence, Neeraj Chopra's podium finish is no certainty, as there are other excellent throwers. The likes of Marcin Krukowski (Poland), Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad & Tobago), Gatis Cakss (Latvia) and Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan) could pip him to a podium finish in Tokyo.

Why the Gold Medal is most probably out of Chopra's reach

Johannes Vetter is the hot favorite to win gold in the Men's Javelin in Tokyo. The German is one of the greatest javelin throwers of all time and is in a league of his own. Vetter's best throw of the season so far is 96.29m, almost 7m more than the next best thrower.

Johannes Vetter is a firm favourite for to secure gold at the Tokyo Olympics (Courtesy: Twitter)

Vetter's dominance is such that most of his recorded throws are over 90 meters, a target which many have failed to achieve even with their best throws. Neeraj Chopra has never crossed the 90m mark in his life.

In order to beat Vetter and win an Olympic gold, Chopra has to produce a throw of at least 95m. This seems virtually impossible considering his performances leading up to the Olympics.

As a result, Neeraj Chopra's chances of winning a gold medal in Tokyo are very minute. But his prospects of securing a podium finish are definitely promising.

