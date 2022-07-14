World Athletics Championships 2022: India's Day 1 schedule, full list of Indian athletes taking part in WAC opening day

The Hayward Field in Oregon, USA, is ready to host the World Athletics Championships 2022. The mega-event will commence on July 15 and will culminate on July 24.

A strong Indian contingent has made it to the World Athletics Championships this time around. The Indian squad is headlined by the versatile Neeraj Chopra, who became India's first Olympic athletics gold medalist.

The Indian contingent includes Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), Kamalpreet Kaur (discus throw), Priyanka Goswami (20km race walk), Murali Sreeshankar (long jump), Jeswin Aldrin (long jump), Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase) and Seema Punia (discus throw).

Given the experience the Indian contingent possesses, it's fair to say this edition of the WAC 2022 will be India's best chance to make it a memorable outing.

India have only won one medal at the WAC, with Anju Bobby George winning a bronze medal in the 2003 edition in Paris.

List of Indian athletes on Day 1 at World Athletics Championships 2022

The Indian athletes will be in action from the first day of the WAC 2022. Priyanka Goswami will be the first Indian athlete in action in the Women's 20km Race Walk event.

Priyanka Goswami - Women's 20km Race Walk final

Sandeep Kumar - Men's 20km Race Walk final

Avinash Sable - Men's 3,000m Steeplechase Heats

Murali Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya, and Jeswin Aldrin - Men's Long Jump qualification

Tajinderpal Singh Toor - Men's shotput qualification

Parul Chaudhary - Women's 3,000m Steeplechase Heats

India's Day 1 schedule at WAC 2022

(Note: All timings are in IST. Broadcast in India starts at 01:40 am, July 16)

01:40 am: Women’s 20km Race Walk Final

03: 40 am: Men’s 20km Race Walk Final

05:45 am: Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats

06:30 am: Men’s Long Jump Qualification

07:25 am: Men’s Shot Put Qualification

11:05 pm: Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats

The WAC 2022 will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India. The live telecast will be on the SONY TEN 2 channel.

The live stream of the WAC will be on Sony Sports Network's premium OTT platform, SonyLIV.

