World Athletics Championships 2022: India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is hot favorite for a podium finish

India’s 2020 Tokyo Olympic champion in men’s javelin throw is the overwhelming favorite for a podium finish at the Eugene World Athletics Championships starting July 15 in Oregon, USA.

Going by Chopra’s recent performance of 89.94m in the Stockholm Diamond League, the Olympian could end India’s medal drought at the World Athletics Championships.

India’s retired star long jumper Anju Bobby George won a bronze medal in the women's group way back at the 2003 edition of the World Athletics Championships in Paris. She was the first Indian athlete to bag a medal at a World Athletics Championships.

Since then, Indian athletes have competed on the world stage but have not been able to raise the level of their performances for a podium finish. Post the 2003 edition of the World Athletics Championships, the majority of Indian athletes failed to reach the medal rounds.

Chopra said he would deliver his best at the Eugene World Athletics Championships. Speaking during a virtual media interaction from Chula Vista, he said:

“I’ve been consistent in the three competitions I have competed in so far. It has given a big boost to my confidence ahead of the major competition of this year.”

The men’s javelin throw preliminary round is scheduled for July 21, while the final is slated for July 23.

Indian athletes have never been the focus of attention, that too when it comes to the World Athletics Championships. The 2022 season is quite different. Chopra gained worldwide attention by winning gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Several youngsters, including long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, have carved out a niche for themselves by winning medals on the European circuit ahead of the World Athletics Championships.

AFI to field 3 athletes each in long jump, triple jump at World Championships

The preliminary round in men’s long jump is on the opening day. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) will be fielding three athletes each in the long jump and men’s triple jump. Six jumpers taking part in the Worlds is a new high for Indian athletics.

Sreeshankar exuded confidence that he would improve his personal best of 8.36m in Eugene.

“I’m mentally and physically fit to face strong opposition in Oregon,” Sreeshankar told Sportskeeda from his training base in Chula Vista.

Avinash Sable, the national 3000m steeplechase record holder (8:12.48 seconds) is another athlete to watch out for during the 10-day global track and field competition.

“I am in good shape. Will fight for a medal at the World Athletics Championships,” Sable revealed last week after his training session in Colorado Springs.

The steeplechaser from the army has been in excellent form and looks all set for another high-quality performance on US soil.

Avinash Sable breaks the 30-year-old record of Bahadur Prasad in 5000 meter race, setting a new national record with a timing of 13:25.65 at the Sound Running Track meet in San Juan Capistrano, USA. Sable finished 12th in the meet.



(File photo) Avinash Sable breaks the 30-year-old record of Bahadur Prasad in 5000 meter race, setting a new national record with a timing of 13:25.65 at the Sound Running Track meet in San Juan Capistrano, USA. Sable finished 12th in the meet.(File photo) https://t.co/bgqWhb6W7h

The AFI is also fielding a men’s 4x400m relay squad at the Worlds. With key runner Amoj Jacob out due to a hamstring injury and Arokia Rajiv missing due to lack of fitness, it will be a challenging task for the squad to make a big impression in Oregon.

Jacob anchored the Indian team to an Asian record of 3:00.25 in the men’s 4x400m relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games last year.

Of the 22-member Indian squad announced by the AFI, two athletes, including 400m sprinter Aishwarya Mishra, have been dropped from the squad due to lack of form. S Dhanalakshmi didn't receive the necessary documents to board the flight.

Despite being the fastest 400m sprinter this season, Aishwarya was unimpressive in the two confirmatory trials. Aishwarya clocked 51.18 seconds in April during a domestic competition. Thereafter, she struggled to come close to her personal best and missed out on the flight to Eugene.

Javelin thrower Annu Rani, distance runner Parul Chaudhary, and race walker Priyanka Goswami are the three female athletes in the team. Taking their recent performances into account, they could set a national record or a personal best but the chances of a podium finish look remote.

Seven Indian athletes will be seen in action on the opening day of the Championships on July 15.

Sandeep Kumar and Priyanka Goswami will compete in the 20km race walk. Sable will be in action in the men’s 3000m steeplechase heats.

India’s long jumpers will go through qualification to stay in the race for a medal round. The men’s shotput qualification is also scheduled for the opening day.

