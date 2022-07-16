World Athletics Championships 2022: Indian contingent's July 17 schedule, streaming details

The 2022 World Athletics Championships (WAC 2022) got underway at Hayward Field in Oregon, USA, on Friday. The mega event will be held from July 15-24, 2022.

The Indian contingent at the 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships witnessed mixed results on Day 1.

Avinash Sable (Men's 3000m steeplechase) and Murali Sreeshankar (Men's Long Jump) qualified for the final in their respective events.

Sreeshankar, however, could not touch the automatic qualifying mark of 8.15m. Regardless, he made it to the final as one of the 12 best performers.

Meanwhile, Sable, who also qualified for the 3000m steeplechase final, finished third in Heat 3, clocking 8:18.75.

Two other Indians, Jeswin Aldrin and Muhammed Anees Yahiya, however, failed to advance to the final round after finishing ninth and 11th with their best jumps of 7.79m and 7.73m respectively in the Group A qualification round.

However, it was a disappointing showing by national record holders Sandeep Kumar and Priyanka Goswami, who displayed substandard performances in the respective men's and women's 20km race walk event.

Priyanka finished 34th among the 36 athletes with a time of 1:39:42, while Sandeep wrapped up in 40th place out of the 43 athletes who finished the race, clocking 1:31:58 on Friday.

World Athletics Championships 2022: Indian athletes in action on Day 2

Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will be in action in the men's long jump final on Saturday (July 17 as per Indian Standard Time) at the ongoing World Athletics Championships.

MP Jabir will also compete in the men's 400m Hurdles (qualification round) on the second day of the colossal athletics event.

Here's the list of athletes:

ATHLETES EVENT DATE TIME MURALI SREESHANKAR MEN'S LONG JUMP (FINALS) JULY 17 6:50AM IST MP JABIR MEN'S 400M HURDLES (QUALIFIERS) JULY 17 1:50AM IST

World Athletics Championships 2022: Live streaming details

The WAC 2022 is being telecast live on the SONY TEN 2 channel. The live stream of the event is available on Sony Sports Network's premium OTT platform, SonyLIV.

