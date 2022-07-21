World Athletics Championships 2022: When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra in action on July 22, India schedule and live streaming details

India's Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene on Friday, July 22.

The Indian javelin ace will lead the javelin throw qualifiers event with an eye on scripting history. India are still looking for their first medal at the ongoing World Athletics Championships.

Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to make it to the World Championships long jump final. She was also the first and only Indian athlete to win a medal, picking up bronze at the 2003 edition in Paris.

A total of 32 javelin throwers will be competing in two qualifying groups. The 12 best athletes will qualify for the final, which will be played on Saturday, July 23.

Neeraj Chopra will be challenged by reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada. Peters is in red-hot form and has thrown the javelin past the 90 meter mark three times this year.

The two champions competed in the Stockholm Diamond League earlier this month, with the Indian finishing second.

Along with Neeraj, Rohit Yadav will also be in action in the javelin throw qualifiers. Three triple jump athletes - Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chithravel and Abdullah Aboobackar - will also be in action at the WAC.

Neeraj Chopra in good form

The Olympic gold medalist started the 2022 season a bit late. However, he started from where he left off at the Tokyo Olympics, sending down sizzling throws.

Neeraj rewrote the national record twice in the three events he has participated in. He first set a national record at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland in his season-opener and went on to breach it in the Stockholm Diamond League with a throw of 89.94 meters.

The javelin ace has been gunning to breach the 90 meter mark this season and given his form, Hayward Field could witness history being created.

Apart from Peters, Neeraj has to be wary of threats from his fellow competitors like Oliver Helander, Jakub Vadlejch, Keshorn Walcott and Julian Weber.

Indian athletes' schedule on July 22 at WAC

Five Indians will be in action at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on July 22. The events will take place on the afternoon of July 21 in Eugene.

Neeraj Chopra - Javelin Qualification Group A - 05:35 am IST

Rohit Yadav - Javelin Qualification Group B - 07:05 am IST

Eldhose Paul and Praveen Chithravel - Triple Jump Qualifications - Group A - 06:50 am IST

Abdullah Aboobackar - Triple Jump Qualifications - Group B - 06:50 am IST

When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra in action

The World Athletics Championships 2022 is being broadcast live in India on SONY TEN 2 and SONY SIX. The live stream of the event is available on Sony Sports Network's premium OTT platform, SonyLIV.

