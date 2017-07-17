World Para Athletics Championships 2017 Day 3 roundup: No Indian medal in three events, narrow miss for Jaideep

India's tally so far remains at one gold medal.

Rampal Chahar finished sixth in the high jump T47 event

The World Para Athletics Championships 2017 kicked off earlier this week on July 14 and after two days of action, India had one medal to its name. Sundar Singh Gurjar created history after winning his first-ever World Championship medal as he led from the start and clinched gold at the men's Javelin Throw F46 event on the opening day of the event.

Day two that had four Indians in action across three events, but they could not finish on the podium, unfortunately. On day three, there were three Indian men competing in three different events but like the previous day, they could not finish in the medal positions.

The first event of the day that saw an Indian take part was the Men's Discus Throw F42 final and consisted of a field of six athletes. Representing India was Jaideep, who came agonisingly close to a medal as he finished fourth with an effort of 37.53m.

He achieved the mark in his very first attempt and in the subsequent ones, he was unable to better it. A throw of above 39.22m would have been enough to clinch bronze, as it would have put ahead of Bulgaria's Dechko Ovcharov.

Luxembourg's Tom Habscheid took home the silver medal with a personal best mark of 46.83m, while there was a clear winner at the end in the form of Aled Davies, who smashed the Championship record to finish at 51.54m.

28-year-old Pardeep was representing India at the F44 Men's Discus Throw and finished ninth in the end, in a total field of ten. However, he will take great heart from the fact that he was able to cross his personal best as he threw the disc 46.45m and will now look to build on this performance in future competitions.

It was American one-two at the top and quite a close one at that. David Blair took the silver with an effort of 62.47m as Jeremy Campbell broke the Championship mark to clinch gold with a 63.66m throw.

Rampal Chahar, who had come agonisingly close to a medal at the Rio Paralympics last year, was a contender in the men's high jump T47 but was short of the mark as he finished sixth. He successfully cleared the 1.75 and 1.80m marks in his first attempts but was unable to breach the 1.84m mark in his next three attempts.

Roderic Townsend-Roberts of the United States clinched the gold with a dominant performance, breaking the tournament record and coming extremely close to smashing his own world record as well, with a best effort of 2.10m.

Day 4 will feature six Indians in three different events - Men's Club Throw F51 Final (Amit Kumar and Dharambir), Men's 400m T44 final (Vinay Kumar Lal and Anandan Gunasekaran) and Men's Triple Jump T47 (Ram Pal Chahar and Amit Kumar).

