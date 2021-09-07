Zurich Diamond League 2021: Preview, when and where to watch on TV, event timings, and live streaming details

The Zurich Diamond League is all set to host world record-holders, Olympic champions, major medalists and some breakthrough stars on Wednesday (September 8). The gold medalists will receive prize money worth $30,000 and also a wildcard entry to the World Athletics Championships in Oregon next year.

The competition will begin with Wednesday’s track events, as seven finals are staged on Sechselautenplatz – one of the city’s most famous squares on the shore of Lake Zurich.

Clash of the titans at Zurich Diamond League

All throws and horizonal jumps finals at the Zurich Diamond League will see the men’s and women’s contests combined. The final three competitive formats will not be used. The first sport we will look at is shot put.

In the men’s event, it will once again be a battle between the USA’s Olympic champion and world-record-holder Ryan Crouser and compatriot Joe Kovacs. They will be challenged by Olympic bronze medalist Tom Walsh of New Zealand. Crouser set a world record at the US Olympic Trials with a throw of 23.37m. He won gold in Tokyo with an Olympic record of 23.30m.

In the women’s shot put, Portugal’s Auriol Dongmo will be one of the favorites to win gold at the Zurich Diamond League. She finished fourth in the Olympics and is only the fourth athlete to win the women’s shot put Diamond Trophy. The others to have achieved the feat are Valerie Adams (six times), Gong Lijiao (treble of titles) and Christina Schwanitz (once).

In women’s 5000m, on the other hand, Burundi’s Francine Niyonsaba will lead the pack at the Zurich Diamond League. Olympic 10,000m fifth-placer Niyonsaba, who was disqualified from her 5000m heat in Tokyo, clocked a national record of 14:25.34 in Brussels.

Her fantastic performance helped her finish ahead of Ethiopia’s Ejgayehu Taye (14:25.63), Kenya’s two-time world gold medallist Hellen Obiri (14:26.23) and Kenya’s world silver medallist Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi (14:27.12).

Six days earlier, Niyonsaba won gold in the 3000m event at the Paris Diamond League, clocking 8:19.08. This was the fifth fastest time in history.

In the high jump event at the Zurich Diamond League, it will be a battle between the three Olympic medalists. Mariya Lasitskene is currently the Olympic champion in women’s high jump. But she will have to watch out for Olympic silver medalist, Nicola McDermott, and bronze medalist, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, at the Zurich Diamond League.

When and where to watch the Zurich Diamond League 2021?

The Zurich Diamond League 2021 will be broadcast live on several platforms.

The Diamond League’s official YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/diamondleague/videos) will live stream the Brussels Diamond League 2021.

Several broadcasters across the continent will do a live telecast of the Wanda Diamond League 2021 as well.

Zurich Diamond League and Wanda Diamond League YouTube/Facebook: Bhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, North Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Venezuela.

USA: All Diamond League meets will be telecast live on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock and NBC Sports Network.

Canada: CBC Sports.

UK: The BBC has the rights to all Diamond League meets and the action will be live on TV on BBC1, BBC2, or its on-demand BBC iPlayer service.

Switzerland: SRG,

Australia: Fox Sports

Denmark: Nent

Iceland: Nordic Entertainment

Norway: NRK

Italy and the Vatican City: Sky

Germany: Sky Deutschland

New Zealand: Spark

Portugal: Sport TV Portugal

France, Monaco: CANAL +

Singapore: Starhub

African continent: Supersport.

Event timings and ticket details – Zurich Diamond League 2021

Zurich Diamond League Timings (CEST)

On day 1 (September 8), the Zurich Diamond League will begin at 4:40 pm. On day 2 (September 9), it will start at 5:47 pm.

Zurich Diamond League Day 1 Finals Schedule and time

Men’s shot put - 4:55pm

Women’s shot put - 4:55pm

Women’s 5000m - 5:35pm

Women’s high jump - 5:50pm

Men’s long jump - 6:00pm

Women’s long jump - 6:00pm

Men’s 5000m - 7:10pm

Zurich Diamond League Day 2 Finals Schedule and time

Women’s Pole Vault - 6:15 pm

Women’s Discus - 6:20 pm

Men’s Discus - 6:20 pm

Women’s Triple jump - 6:40 pm

Women’s 400m - 7:04 pm

Men’s 400m - 7:15 pm

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase - 7:26 pm

Women’s 100m hurdles - 7:46 pm

Men’s 110m hurdles - 7:58 pm

Women’s 1500m - 8:06 pm

Men’s 1500m - 8:17 pm

Men’s Pole Vault - 8:21 pm

Men’s javelin - 8:22 pm

Women’s javelin, - 8:22 pm

Men’s high jump - 8:25 pm

Women’s 100m - 8:29 pm

Men’s 100m - 8:38 pm

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase - 8:46 pm

Women’s 800m - 9:03 pm

Men’s 800m - 9:13 pm

Women’s 400m hurdles - 9:25 pm

Men’s 400m hurdles - 9:35 pm

Women’s 200m - 9:44 pm

Men’s 200m - 9:52 pm

