Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs Canberra Raiders Prediction and Betting Tips: NRL Round 9 2024

The Manly Warringah Sea Eagles host the Canberra Raiders on Friday in the second game in round 9 of the NRL season. The Sea Eagles have won their last five games and will look to add another win to their streak.

The Raiders, meanwhile, are looking to end a two match losing streak and regain their confidence by taking down a solid team like Manly. Their form has been inconsistent through the season, and their round 6 win can be written off as pure luck.

This is set to be an intense and high-scoring game. Who will emerge victorious? Read on to find out.

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs Canberra Raiders Head-to-Head Record

Last Match

Sea Eagles 42-14 Raiders

Head-to-Head Since 2014

The two sides have played 17 games with each other.

The Sea Eagles have won 11 games and scored 401 points.

The Raiders have won six and scored 376 points.

The Sea Eagles have won four games at the venue.

The Raiders have won two games at the venue

Head-to-Head

The Sea Eagles score a try every 7.4 tackles and average the second most tackles Inside 20m this season, with 32.5 per game.

The Raiders score a try for every nine tackles and average the fourth most tackles Inside 20m this season, with 31.8 per game.

Canberra rank seventh for Opposition points scored, averaging 22.5 per game.

Manly ranks eighth in Opposition points scored, averaging 21.8 per game.

Manly have an average winning margin of 10.6 points this season.

Manly have one loss in five games.

Tolutau Koula of the Sea Eagles leads the league in interceptions, with three.

Tom Trbojevic has been first tryscorer, more than anyone else this season.

The Sea Eagles have scored 36 goals this season, the most in the league.

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs Canberra Raiders Match Details

Match: Sea Eagles vs Raiders

Date: Friday May 3 2024

Start Time: 6 pm AEST

Venue: 4 Pines Park (Sydney)

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs Canberra Raiders Preview

The Raiders are fresh off a tough loss to the Sharks. They were in poor form in the game, low in energy and lacking enthusiasm, a shaky contrast to the performance that the Sharks put up.

Rapa and Horse were notably missing from the game, and their absence had an obvious effect, with the ball lingering in the Raiders' half through most of the game. Their attacking play and defense were also missing, leaving them vulnerable to the aggressive Sharks.

To get past the Sea Eagles, they will need to work on their flow and have a good idea of who’s meant to be doing what and when and to whom to pass the ball. They also need to work on their kick chasing and be comfortable with pursuing whoever has the ball to control the game.

Going up against Manly, whose record is 5-2-1, will be tough for the Raiders. The Sea-Eagles have been merciless and aggressive this season, so the Raiders will have to be defensively sound and take control of the pace of the game to slow down the aggressive attacking footy from the opposition.

In short, the chances of the Raiders defeating the Sea Eagles are low. Unless something miraculous happens, Manly should walk away with the win.

Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles vs Canberra Raiders Odds

Manly are the favorites with $1.22 to $4.25 (Ladbrokes). The line is 12.5 points and combined points 42.5

Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles vs Canberra Raiders Prediction

Prediction: Sea Eagles by 14 points

Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles vs Canberra Raiders Betting Tips

Head-to-Head

Manly win $1.22

Best Bet

Manly -13.5 (Line) $1.90

Over 44.5 (total points) $2.08

Multi Tips

Manly -5.5 (handicap)

Over 37.5 (total points)

Jason Saab (anytime tryscorer)

Tom Trbojevic (anytime tryscorer)

= $4.33