South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Penrith Panthers Prediction and Betting Tips: NRL Round 9 2024

The stage is set for an iconic opening to round 9 of the NRL 2024 season as the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Penrith Panthers lock horns on Thursday in the Rabbitohs’ home at Stadium Australia.

The two heavyweight teams will meet in this thrilling matchup, with the Rabbitohs looking to upset the dominant Panthers. The Panthers seem to have figured the Rabbitohs out, holding a dominant 5-0 record against South Sydney in their last five meetings.

Something about the Thursday night clash suggests thta the Rabbitohs might get the upset win. Read on for our preview, prediction and odds for this exciting clash.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Penrith Panthers Head-to-Head Record

The Rabbitohs are 17th on the ladder.

The Panthers are third on the ladder.

The Rabbitohs have lost their past five games against the Panthers.

South Sydney have covered a +8.5 line in all their games this season.

South Sydney have covered a +8.5 line in four of their last six games against the Panthers.

Penrith have not covered a -8.5 line in four of their games this season.

Alex Johnston has scored 82 tried in his 85 games at Accor Stadium.

Stephen Crichton has scored seven tries in his last eight matches with South Sydney.

Last Five Matches

9/3/23: Penrith 16-10 South Sydney

24/9/22: Penrith 32-12 South Sydney

18/8/22: South Sydney 22-26 Penrith

1/4/22: Penrith 26-12 Rabbitohs

3/10/21: Penrith 14-12 Rabbitohs

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Penrith Panthers Match Details

Match: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Penrith Panthers

Date: Thursday April 20

Start Time: 7:50 pm AEST

Venue: Accor Stadium (Sydney)

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Penrith Panthers Preview

The Rabbitohs will be eager to reverse their recent fortunes against the Panthers. They’ve failed to secure a win against Penrith in their last five meetings.

Things don’t look great on paper for the Rabbitohs, who lost to the Panthers 16-10 in round 2 of the ongoing season. Penrith, meanwhile, seem to be enjoying some strange luck.

Although they’ve had a decent season, securing strong wins over the Sea Eagles and the Cowboys, their performance in most matches leaves fans with many questions. Last week, when facing the Cowboys, they put on a weak performance and narrowly secured a 26-20 victory.

Meanwhile, the Rabbitohs have been quite inconsistent recently, getting only a 20-16 victory against the Bulldogs through the season. Nevertheless, they seem to be shaking off the rust and could be in top form against the Panthers.

South Sydney will be confident heading into this game. They seem comfortable playing the role of the underdog and will look to expose the holes in Penrith’s game on Thursday.

This will no doubt be an exciting contest, one that will likely end with the biggest upset of the season.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Penrith Panthers Odds



Bet365 Betway Marathon Bet Unibet Rabbitohs Win 6.00 6.50 5.70 5.75 Draw 34.00 31.00 38.00 31.00 Panthers Win 1.15 1.12 1.15 1.16

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Penrith Panthers Prediction

Prediction: Rabbitohs by 16 points

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Penrith Panthers Betting Tips

Best Bet

Rabbitohs +8.5 (Line) $1.64

Alex Johnston anytime tryscorer $2.25

Multi Tips

Rabbitohs +8.5 $1.53

Under 47.5 points $1.26

Alex Johnston anytime tryscorer $2.25

Stephen Crichton anytime tryscorer $2.50