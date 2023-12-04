2023 Guwahati Masters: Schedule, where to watch, and live streaming details

After a solid time in Lucknow for the Syed Modi International, badminton action will now move to Assam with the Guwahati Masters. Being held between December 5-10, the Super 100 promises some exciting matches, and $100,000 in prize money.

There will be a staggering amount of players representing India at the tournament, with a decent mix of seniors and rising stars.

Aakarshi Kashyap and Ashmita Chaliha will lead the charge in the women's singles event, accompanied by Malvika Bansod, Tanya Hemanth, Unaati Hooda, Anupama Upadhyay, and more.

Meanwhile, Kiran George, Sai Praneeth, and Sameer Verma spearhead the challenge for the men's singles.

India's best shot at a podium in the tournament is probably the women's doubles, with the participation of Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand and Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto, the first and second seeds, respectively.

Ponnappa and Rohan Kapoor will take to the court for mixed doubles alongside Sikki and Sumeeth Reddy, while Dhruv Kapila/Vishnuvardhan Goud and Sai Pratheek/Krishna Garaga enter the men's doubles.

2023 Guwahati Masters Schedule

First round: December 5-6th, 2023

Second round: December 7th, 2023

Quarter-finals: December 8th, 2023

Semi-finals: December 9th, 2023

Finals: December 10th, 2023

Venue: Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium, Sarusajai Sports Complex, Guwahati, Assam, India,

Tournament category: BWF World Tour Super 100

Total prize money: $100,000

A detailed schedule for the matches will be made available on the Tournament Software.

Guwahati Masters: Where to watch in India

While a live stream of the matches from the Guwahati Masters will likely be unavailable, fans of the sport can keep track of the live score on the Tournament Software.

The matches will get underway in a morning session on December 5, and Indian shuttlers will be desperate to prove themselves on home ground after a lukewarm showing at the Syed Modi International.