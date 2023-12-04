Indian badminton fans are in for a fresh dose of excitement with the 2023 Guwahati Masters. With over 300 participants, the Super 100 will prove to be an important opportunity for up and coming Indian shuttlers to make a mark.

While big names like HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu and more will be skipping the tournament, the Indian contingent will still have healthy representation at the event.

Recent runner ups at the Syed Modi International, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto, will be back in action in the women's doubles. They will be in good company with world number 16 duo, Treesa Jolly and Gayathri Gopichand.

Meanwhile, the Indian men's and women's singles players, including Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath, Ashmita Chaliha, Aakarshi Kashyap will look to improve on their slightly lackluster performances from last week.

India will have strong representation in the men's doubles with the likes of Dhruv Kapila/Vishnuvardhan Goud and Krishna Garaga/Sai Pratheek. The country's mixed doubles will be repped by Ashwini Ponnappa/Rohan Kapoor and Sikki and Sumeeth Reddy.

2023 Guwahati Masters: Where to watch and live streaming details

The Guwahati Masters 2023 will be played from December 5 to 10. While a live stream of the matches will not be made available given the fact that the tournament is a Super 100, fans keen to keep track of their favorite player's progress can tune in to the Tournament Software for the live score.

2023 Guwahati Masters: Biggest International Threats

Despite being a Super 100, the Guwahati Masters will see some impressive participation. In the men's singles event, Thai world number 35 Kantaphon Wangcharoen will be in action, while the Indian women will have to battle first seed and 15th-ranked Supanida Katethong to get on the top of the podium.

The men's doubles will see the likes of Daniel Lundgaard/Mads Vestergaard, while Syed Modi champions Dejan Ferdinansyah/Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja take to court for the mixed doubles.

The women's doubles will be dominated by Indians, with three of the top eight seeds being home players.