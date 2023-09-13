2023 Hong Kong Open: Indian results at the end of day two

Day two of the Victor Hong Kong Open brought with it eight Indian matches for the badminton enthusiasts of the country.

Getting things started for India were women's doubles duo Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto. Ponnappa and Crasto were up against Taiwanese pair Lee Chia Hsin and Teng Chung Hsun. The Indians clinched victory in straight sets with a scoreline of 21-19, 21-19.

Next in action at the Hong Kong Open was Lakshya Sen, who entered this competition as the eight seed. Sen gave a walkover, conceding the match to his opponent Su Li Yang. This is the second time this year that Lakshya has given a walkover, raising concerns for his ability to be in full form at the Asian Games.

The only other Indian men's singles player in this tournament was youngster Priyanshu Rajawat. Rajawat bowed out of the event after a 13-21, 14-21 loss against Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama.

Also in action at the Hong Kong Open was India's sole men's doubles duo of the tournament, Krishna Prasad and Vishnuvardhan Goud. Prasad and Goud lost out to Korean qualifiers Hyun/Cheol 14-21, 19-21.

Taking to court for the mixed doubles event were pairs Sikki Reddy/Rohan Kapoor and Ashwini Ponnappa/Sumeeth Reddy.

Ashwini and Sumeeth bowed down to Malaysia's Jie/Wei 16-21, 21-16, 18-21 in a match lasting nearly an hour. Meanwhile Sikki and Rohan lost out to Singaporean duo Terry and Jessica 21-19, 21-10.

Closing the day for India at the Hong Kong Open were women's singles players Malvika Bansod and Aakarshi Kashyap. Bansod lost to China's Zhang Yi Man 21-14, 21-12, while Kashyap fell short against Germany's Yvonne Li 21-18, 21-10.

2023 Hong Kong Open Results (Indians only)

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Su Li Yang (Chinese Taipei) beat Lakshya Sen* (*walkover)

Kanta Tsuneyama (Japan) beat Priyanshu Rajawat (India) 21-13, 21-14

Women's Doubles

Round of 32

Ponnappa/Crasto (India) beat Hsin/Hsun (Chinese Taipei) 21-19, 21-19

Mixed Doubles

Round of 32

Jie/Wei (Malaysia) beat Ponnappa/Reddy (India) 21-16, 16-21, 21-18

Terry/Jessica (Singapore) beat Reddy/Kapoor (India) 21-19, 21-10

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

Hyun/Cheol (South Korea) beat Prasad/Goud (India) 21-14 21-19

Women's Singles

Zhang Yi Man (China) beat Malvika Bansod (India) 21-14, 21-12

Yvonne Li (Germany) beat Aakarshi Kashyap (India) 21-18, 21-10.

India will have two women's doubles pairs in action at the Hong Kong Open pre-quarters tomorrow with Treesa Jolly/ Gayatri Gopichand squaring off against Indonesian duo S. Ramadhanti/ A. Rahayu and Ashwini Ponnappa/ Tanisha Crasto against Japanese M. Matsumoto/ W. Nagahara.