2024 All England Open: Schedule, where to watch and live streaming details

After a week of excitement in Paris, at hosts for he upcoming Summer Ganes, badminton action has now shifted to Birmingham with the All England Open. One of the most prestigious events on the BWF World Tour calendar, the tournament promises to showcase some stunning displays of skill and determination in the upcoming days.

The Indian challenge will be spearheaded by World No.1’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. The duo recently concluded a dominant run at the French Open, winning gold without dropping a single game, and will be looking for a similar performance in England.

If the duo manage to make it to the podium this week, they will become the first Indian doubles pair and only the third Indian overall to achieve the feat.

While Rankireddy and Shetty are the country's sole representation in the men's doubles, the men's singles draw at the Super 1000 will feature HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Srikanth Kidambi and Priyanshu Rajawat.

PV Sindhu and Aakarshi Kashyap will take to the court for the women's singles, while Treesa Jolly/Gayatri, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto, and Rutuparna/Swetaparna Panda partake in the women's doubles.

India has no representation in the mixed doubles event at the All-England Open.

2024 All England Open: Schedule

First Round - 12 & 13th March, 2024,

Second Round - 14th March, 2024

Quarterfinals - 15th March, 2024

Semifinals - 16th March, 2024

Finals - 17th March, 2024

Venue - Utilita Arena

Birmingham

Total Prize Money - USD 1,300,000

Matches for the first few days are likely to begin at 10:00 AM local time (3:30 PM IST).

2024 All England Open: Where to watch

Badminton enthusiasts from India can watch their favorite shuttlers in action on JioCinema. The official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation, BWF.TV, will also be live-streaming certain matches.

Fans who can't catch the matches but want to keep track of the score can tune in to the Tournament Software.