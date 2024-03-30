2024 Madrid Masters: Indian campaign draws to a close

India's campaign at the 2024 Madrid Masters has drawn to a close, with Sumeeth and Sikki Reddy losing their semifinals against sixth seeds Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari.

Going into their final-four match, the unseeded Indians had been on an absolute dream run. In their opening-round match, they took down Taiwan's Chen Zhi Rey and Yang Ching Tun in a hard-fought battle that went the full distance and lasted nearly an hour.

They had a slightly easier time in their round-of-16 encounter, managing to get past Americans Preston Smith and Allison Lee 21-18, 22-20.

It was in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Masters where Sumeeth and Sikki gave their best performance while tackling Indonesia's fourth seeds Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Lisa Ayu Kusumawati coming from behind to win 14-21, 21-11, 21-17.

Today, the Indians were the first players in action on court two. They were playing Indonesian sixth seeds Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari and went down 21-17, 21-12, in less than half an hour.

2024 Madrid Masters: Mixed doubles finals lineup

Even with India out of contention at the 2024 Madrid Masters, the finals of the Super 300 promises some delightful badminton action.

On the mixed doubles end of things, Rivaldy and Mentari will now take on China's Cheng Xing and Zhang Chi.

While Xing and Chinare unseeded, they have gotten the better of third seeds Goh Soon Huat/Lai Shevon Jemie in their opening round, and took down second seeds Thom Gicquel/Delphine Delrue in their semifinals.

Elsewhere, Toma Junior Popov and Loh Kean Yew will clash swords in the men's singles finals, while Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma/Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi take on Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi in the women's doubles.

The men's doubles finals will feature either William Kryger Boe/ Christian Faust Kjaer Or

Sabar Karyaman Gutama/ Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani on one end, and Christo Popov/ Toma Junior Popov or Junaidi Arif/Roy King Yap on the other.

The women's singles finals at the Madrid Masters will likely feature Ratchanok Intanon battling either Kim Ga Eun or Supanida Katethong.