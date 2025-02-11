2025 Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships: India vs Macau preview

The Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships have begun, and India will play their first tie of the event on Wednesday, February 12. The Indian team has been placed in Group D alongside Korea and Macau, and will be taking on the latter first.

For Indian shuttlers, the team from Macau is unlikely to pose much of a challenge. The tie will begin with a men's singles match. While India will field the likes of Paris Olympics semifinalist Lakshya Sen, World Championships bronze-medalist HS Prannoy, or World No. 48 Sathish Karunakaran, Macau’s best bet for the match will be World No.169 Pang Fong Pui.

From there, play will move on to the women's singles match. Here, the Indian challenge will likely be represented by World No. 31 Malvika Bansod, while either World No. 257 Pui Chi Wa or junior World No. 353 represent Macau.

For the doubles matches of their first tie at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team USA, India will have the liberty of choosing between multiple pairs capable of claiming a win. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila will be up for the men's doubles matches, while Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand and Ashwini Ponappa/Tanisha Crasto can be expected to dominate the women's doubles matches.

Meanwhile, the mixed doubles encounter could feature either Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath or Dhurv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto.

Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships: India to take on Korea on Thursday

After their tie against Macau on Wednesday, India will take on Korea on Thursday at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships.

The clash promises to be an interesting one, with big names on both sides taking on each other.

Korea has already played their first tie of the BAMTC, having beaten Macau five to nothing in their opening group stage match on Tuesday.

For now, as long as Indian manges to clinch a win against Macau on Wednesday, the team will move forward into the knockout rounds of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships.

