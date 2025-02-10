2025 Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships: Preview, schedule, and more

The 2025 Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, February 11, in Qingdao, China, and they promise to bring some exciting action. India head into the event as the bronze-medalists from the 2023 edition and will look to build on that performance.

The nation's squad at the 2025 BAMTC originally consisted of 14 shuttlers but the number is now down to 13 after PV Sindhu withdrew due to a hamstring injury she suffered during practice.

India's campaign in Qingdao will now be spearheaded by Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Lakshya Sen, and HS Prannoy. Joining them on the men's team are MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila, and Sathish Kumar Karunakaran.

On the other hand, the Indian women's squad at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships consists of Malvika Bansod, Treesa Jolly, Gayathri Gopichand, Ashwini Ponappa, Tanisha Crasto, and Aadya Variyath.

Overall the Indian team features a good mix of experienced stars and rising talent, and the nation's shuttlers look poised to build on their success from the 2023 BAMTC.

Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships: Groups

At the 2025 BAMTC, India have been placed in Group D alongside former runner-ups South Korea and Macau China. With two teams from each group making it to the quarterfinals, India's shuttlers stand a strong chance to make it out of the group stage.

Here is what the four groups for the event look like:

Group A - China, Chinese Taipei, Singapore

Group B - Hong Kong China, Indonesia, Malaysia

Group C - Japan, Kazakhstan, Thailand,

Group D - India, South Korea, Macau China

Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships: Schedule

The BAMTC will begin with the group-stage matches before heading into the knockout rounds. While the competition begins on Tuesday (February 11), India will play their first tie on Wednesday as they take on Macau China before squaring off against South Korea on Thursday.

Here is what the schedule for the event will looks like:

Group Stage Matches - 11 to 13th February

Quarterfinals - 14th February

Semifinals - 15th February

Finals - 16th February

Live scores for all of the ties will be available on BWF.com. A broadcast partner for the event hasn't yet been confirmed in India, but fans will likely be able to tune in for matches on the official Badminton Asia YouTube channel, which provided a live stream of the 2023 BAMTC.

