3 most commons mistakes badminton players make

Gripping the racket correctly is very important.

A sport like badminton is quite technical. There are many factors that combine to make it such a complex game. But since it is so technical people tend to make a few mistakes here and there.

But don't be afraid, badminton is a very enjoyable sport, especially when you get the hang of it. badminton is a very accurate sport that requires precision. A millimetre here and there can make a huge difference.

It is one such game where we see many people from beginners to professionals making mistakes due to the nature of the game. But don't worry, nobody is perfect and you don't need to have a perfect game to enjoy badminton.

That being said, let's find out the common mistake people make while playing badminton.

Here is a list:

#3. Gripping the racket incorrectly

Your grip on the racket must be correct in order to play well

Most beginners tend to hold the racket in all different sort of ways, not realising that the wrong grip is inhibiting them to play the strokes correctly.

Whether you're playing singles or doubles or hitting a forehand or backhand, your grip should be correct. This mistake is the most common one seen where a sport like badminton is concerned.

There are many problems related to incorrect gripping of the badminton racket. One of the major problems is execution. In badminton, the way we execute our shot is very essential. Holding the racket in a wrong manner will hamper your execution.

So remember to learn the right grip in order to play the shots effortlessly.

#2. The smash is the end of it all

Is the smash as powerful as you think it is?

A smash in badminton is a shot that is played from one side of the court to the other in a rapid and downward direction. They aim of the smash is to put pressure on your opponents. The smash is known to be a very effective shot, but there are a few misconceptions when it comes to the smash.

People believe that to a winning point one must smash. This is completely false. There are other strokes that can help you win points besides the smash.

In today's world of badminton, people are learning to take up smashes easily and hence constantly smashing can prove to be ineffective.

What people don't realise is that by smashing too much during a game can make you lose more energy. Also after smashing balancing the body can be challenging.

The smash should be used when you're in position and when you're sure it'll do more good than harm.

#3. Not being behind the shuttle while hitting it

You must always be behind the shuttle before hitting it

A lot of people don't understand this, but it is very important that you are behind the shuttle before you hit it.

Players, especially beginners tend to be either inline or in front of the shuttle while hitting it. This is completely wrong. If you want to hit the shuttle effortlessly, you must be behind the shuttle.

If you're in front or directly under the shuttle, you will not be able to give your body enough room to be in a position to correctly strike the shuttle. If you are behind the shuttle you can easily adjust your arms and the rest of your body in the correct position.

Also while being under or in front, you may not be able to generate enough power to send the shuttle across the net.