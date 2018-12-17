3 things that PV Sindhu is yet to achieve in her illustrious career

The Golden Girl of Indian Badminton: PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu is already one of the biggest sporting icons of India. She is easily one of the best badminton players of her era, and currently the top-ranked Indian women's singles player.

Sindhu's badminton career started at a very early age. She had burst on to the circuit as a teenage sensation and was among the top 20 women's singles players by the age of 18.

In her initial years, she was a little inconsistent. But it did not take her long to mature and start winning big matches consistently.

Still just 23 years old, Sindhu has already achieved more than any of her predecessors. She has an Olympic silver medal and four World Championship medals in her bag (two silvers and two bronzes), which is more than any other Indian badminton player.

Last week, she added another feather to her cap by becoming the first Indian player to win the prestigious BWF World Tour Finals title. Sindhu has also been among the top 10 shuttlers in the world for the last three years.

In this article, we will look at the three things that Sindhu is yet to achieve in her illustrious career thus far, and which she can prioritize as her next targets:

#1 All England Open title

All England Open Trophy

This is the oldest and the third most prestigious tournament in the badminton circuit, after the Olympics and the World Championships. Sindhu has played this tournament six times, but has not been able to win it yet.

Only two Indian players have managed to win this tournament - Prakash Padukone, and Sindhu's mentor Pullela Gopichand. Sindhu's best performance in this tournament came in 2018, when she reached the semifinals.

In the coming years, Sindhu will definitely try and add the All England title to her long list of titles.

