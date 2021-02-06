5 Dominant Female Shuttlers at the Olympics

Women's badminton has evolved over the years in terms of competition and quality of players. Since the 1972 Summer Olympics, Women singles has been a part of the Summer Games every year. Moreover, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings are used to determine the qualification of the players to the Olympics. Let's take a look at 5 female shuttlers who have ruled over badminton at the Summer Olympics.

#5 Carolina Marin

Nationality: Spain

Number of Olympic medals: 1 Gold

Carolina Marin scripted history at the Olympics by becoming the first non-Asian player to win a badminton medal at the Olympics. The Spaniard entered the 2016 Rio Olympics as the no.1 seed. She defeated the reigning Olympic champion, Li Xeurei in the semi-final and went on to beat PV Sindhu of India 19-21, 21-12, 21-15 to win the Olympic gold medal.

Moreover, PV Sindhu also scripted history by becoming the first badminton player from India to earn a silver medal. Previously, Saina Nehwal had won a bronze at the 2012 London Olympics.

#4 Li Xuerui

Nationality: China

Number of Olympic medals: 1 Gold

Gold medallist at 2012 London Olympics

Li Xuerui is a former World no. 1 and was one of the most badminton successful players of her time. The 2012 season was when her career was at the peak. Her first appearance at the Olympics was at the 2012 London Olympics. She defeated her compatriot Wang Yihan with a score of 21-15, 21-23, 21-17 earning the Olympic gold medal.

However, she faced a major setback at the 2016 Rio Olympics. In the semi-finals, she was defeated by World no.1, Carolina Marin. Later, an ACL injury which was borne in the semi-final match against Marin forced her to withdraw from the bronze medal match against Japenese Nozomi Okuhara. Further, Li announced retirement from the International circuit in 2019

#3 Susi Susanti

Nationality:Indonesia

Number of Olympic medals: 1 Gold, 1 Bronze

Susi Susanti

Susi Susanti is a former World 1 badminton player who hails from Indonesia. At the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona in which badminton was formally added as a competitive sport, she was crowned the Olympic Champion. She became Indonesia's first-ever gold medallist beating Bang Su-Hyun of Korea in the women's singles finals.

Later, at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, Bang avenged Susi by defeating her 11-9, 11-8 in the semi-finals. However, Susi defeated Korean, Kim Ji-Hyun 11-4, 11-1 to earn the bronze medal.

#2 Bang Soo-Hyun

Nationality: South Korea

Number of Olympic medals: 1 Gold, 1 Silver

Gold medallist at 1996 Atlanta Olympics

One of the leading badminton players of the 1990s, Bang Soo-Hyun is a former World no. 1 from South Korea. She made her debut at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics where she cruised into the quarterfinals and encountered a nail-biting match against Indonesian, Sarwendah Kusumawardhani. Eventually, she won 11-2, 3-11, 12-11 to proceed into the semi-finals where she beat the reigning World Champion of China, Tang Jiuhong in straight sets, 11-2,11-3.

However, in the finals, she lost to Indonesia's Susi Susanti, 11-5,5-11,3-11 to settle for an Olympic silver medal.

Bang avenged her loss at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, where she reached the finals without dropping a single game in any match. She defeated Susi Susanti 11-9,11-8 in the semifinals and Mia Audina 11-6,11-7 to earn her first-ever Olympic gold.

#1 Zhang Ning

Nationality: China

Numer of Olympic medals: 2 Gold

Gold medallist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

Zhang Hing is the most dominant female shuttler at the Summer Olympics. The former World 1 hails from the People's Republic of China. It was in 2004 that she made her debut at the Olympics. In the first two rounds, she defeated Marina Andrievskaya of Sweden and Kelly Morgan of Great Britain respectively. Further, she beat Wang Chen of Hong Kong 9-11, 11-6, 11-7 to advance into the semi-finals.

She defeated compatriot, Zhou 11-6, 11-4 to proceed into the finals. The 29-year-old avenged her loss against Netherlands Mia Audina 10 years back to win the match 8-11, 11-6,11-7 and clinch the Olympic gold medal.

Later, at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, she cruised the finals to face compatriot and World no.1, Xie Xingfang. Eventually, the 33-year-old won the match 21-12, 10-21, 21-18 to defend her Olympic crown. Moreover, she became the first-ever player in badminton to defend an Olympics singles title. Zhang retired after the Olympic Games and now works as a badminton coach with the Chinese National team.