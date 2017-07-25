5 records broken by Indian shuttlers in 2017

2017 has been a year of renaissance for Indian badminton. Here are some of the achievements of Indian shuttlers.

by Sudeshna Banerjee Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jul 2017, 19:49 IST

Indian badminton has been undergoing a renaissance in 2017 with almost everyone speaking of some feat by the country’s shuttlers. The queens of Indian badminton - Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu - have definitely had their own success to show for but it is the men who have stolen the show and how!

The country is now very much a badminton powerhouse and the one to beat by other teams.

Here are five records or unprecedented achievements by Indian shuttlers in 2017.

#1 A series of firsts for Srikanth Kidambi

Srikanth Kidambi is back and we can only feel blessed! The former World No. 3 pushed aside all the agony of his stress fracture last year that robbed him three months and has come back to the BWF Tour with a bang!

Like a fine wine, the Guntur-born player is only getting better with age. Buoyed by the arrival of the Indonesian coach Mulyo Handoyo, the 24-year-old is playing with confidence, striking his shots with a lot more venom. And that attitude has rewarded him with back-to-back Superseries titles at the Indonesian Open and the Australian Open and an incredible 10-match winning streak. It made him the first Indian man to pull this off.

Not only that, having reached the Singapore Open Superseries summit clash before that, the three consecutive finals made him the first Indian man and just the sixth player in history to achieve this feat.

