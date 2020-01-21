5 things we learnt from the Indonesia Masters Super 500 World Tour event

Akshay Saraswat

Jan 21, 2020

PV Sindhu endured another bad experience

The second BWF World Tour 2020 event Indonesia Masters Super 500 came to a great end on Sunday as the local favourite Anthony Sinisuka Ginting registered a magnificent win to delight the home crowd and make the event a success in every way.

Unfortunately for Indian fans, this event was another disappointing experience. Both the leading ladies of Indian badminton – PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal – fell very early in the tournament and the men didn’t do much better.

The final of the men’s singles as well as the women’s singles division saw keen contests which managed to enthrall the crowds and result in important victories for both the eventual champions. While Ginting finally broke the mini-jinx of not winning finals, Ratchanok Intanon showed that she is still a top player capable of producing great performances on her day.

So, as we move towards the next event in the BWF calendar, here is a look back at the 5 most important takeaways from the event in Kuala Lumpur.

Age is not on the side of Saina

#5 Is Saina nearing the end of her career?

In sports, it is always very dangerous to write off any player. Around a decade ago, most people thought that Roger Federer is done and dusted and not far from calling it a day. In 2020, he is still among the best three players and capable of winning grand slams.

However, with Saina Nehwal, things are looking very bleak indeed. Since winning the bronze medal at 2017 World Championships, she hasn’t had too many great triumphs. Yes, she did capture gold in the Commonwealth Games and also won the Indonesia Masters last year due to Carolina Marin suffering ACL injury in the final, but these are not the kind of major triumphs that could sustain her.

Her qualification for the Tokyo Olympics is in serious doubt and things are not getting any better. Could she have a Tendulkar-esque second wave of success. It seems unlikely. Age is not on her side and the women’s singles division is dominated by younger players. It’s a tough road ahead for the 2012 Olympic bronze medalist.

PV Sindhu struggled similarly in last year's World Tour

#4 Sindhu’s poor form continues

Winning the World Championship finally must have been a huge emotional moment for Pusarla Venkata Sindhu. After losing twice in the final of badminton’s premier event, as well as in the Olympic final, this victory must have seemed like the eventual culmination of a long-winded journey.

However, it seems she hasn’t been able to re-focus her energies post that triumph. Her poor record in World Tour events is nothing new. She has been a consistent failure in such tournaments. But what surprised everyone was her poor showing in the World Tour Finals. This was the sort of major competition where she thrives.

Now, getting knocked out in the second round of Indonesia Masters has once again raised concerns about her form. However, Indian fans can take heart from the fact that she was looking equally poor at the beginning of last year’s season but started peaking when the World Championship came around. The same thing may happen this year when the Olympics are near. So, don't panic as yet.

Ratchanok Intanon was at her best in Kuala Lumpur

#3 Ratchanok Intanon’s revival

Apart from Tai Tzu Ying, if there is one player in the women’s singles division who is very pleasing to the eye, it’s Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand. Becoming the World Champion in 2013, at the height of China’s domination of the division, she looked set to soar to new heights of success.

Unfortunately, she failed to live up to the expectations. Last year, her form towards the end of the season was quite ordinary. This is why winning the Indonesia Masters is so important to her. With her class and ability, she can never be ruled out as a top competitor.

The fact that she defeated the Olympic champion and played as artfully as she did in the final is a very good sign. Still, the big question is - can she be consistent? That’s where the problem lies. She did win the Indian Open last year but failed to capitalise on that success. A player of her quality adds to the beauty of the game. Hopefully, this victory would be the beginning of her belated resurgence.

After playing bridesmaid many times, Ginting finally won a title

#2 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting finally triumphs

Anyone who has followed men’s singles badminton knows how talented Anthony Sinisuka Ginting is. He is the one man in the circuit who seems to have the formula for beating the rampant Kento Momota. But last year, he seemed to have developed a jinx of losing in the finals.

Not only did he get pipped at the post in the World Tour Finals’ finale, he also lost a nail-biting fixture against Lee Cheuk Yiu in the Hong Kong Open. It must have been very frustrating for the man thought of as the successor to Taufik Hidayat’s legacy in Indonesia.

Finally though, he clinched a trophy. In a brilliant performance against a spirited Anders Antonsen, the Indonesian showed great maturity and tenacity to come back from a game down to win the title on his home soil. It seems presently that if anyone can stop Kento Momota in the Olympics later this year, it’s him. This victory could be the springboard to many more titles.

Though she finished runner-up, Marin looked good in this event

#1 Carolina Marin is getting near her best

Though she lost in the final, Olympic Champion Carolina Marin seems to be in reasonably good form. Her demolition of An Se Young in the quarter-finals once again proved that when she is in full flight, there is very little that can resist her force.

It took an exceptional performance from Ratchanok to get the better of her in Sunday’s final. Still, the aggression she showed, the speed and power she unleashed and the screaming celebrations proved that she is not too far away from her peak. With the Olympic title defence a few months down the line, she is on course for a successful defence of her title.