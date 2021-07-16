5 upcoming badminton stars who might fly the Indian flag high at Paris Olympics 2024

Badminton is one sport where India has achieved a lot of international success. Legends like Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand were the pioneers of the sport on the international arena for India.

India built on their success to give rise to stars such as Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth in recent times to make them a powerhouse of the sport. The nation clinched silver and bronze at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

However, top shuttlers like Srikanth Kidambi, Saina, Ashwini Ponnappa and Jwala Gutta have failed to make it to Tokyo. It is perhaps time to look towards the future. There are a few young sensations in the junior circuits that have been making a lot of noise and will be the top contenders to make it to the 2024 Paris Olympics. Here are the 5 young badminton sensations that could make it to the 2024 Olympics.

# 1 Lakshya Sen

Unlike the others on the list, Lakshya Sen has already started making noise at the senior level. He is currently ranked 23rd in the BWF Rankings and already has 2 BWF World Tour titles to his name. Lakshya is a force on the junior circuit and won nearly every prize available at that level.

Lakshya Sen had no problems adjusting to the senior level in badminton, though. The switch is tough, to begin with, but not for sensational Lakshya, who has been nothing short of exceptional in his senior career as a shuttler. He has put the entire nation at notice with his brilliance on the court in his short career, his game has more improvements to make and if everything goes right it looks like he could very well make his Olympic debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

# 2 Varun Kapur

Varun Kapur came into prominence after grabbing the 2nd spot in the U-19 rankings. He is a product of the Nikhil Kanetkar Badminton Academy and has showcased his abilities at the junior level. Varun is now focussed on making the shift to senior level and is working hard on his game to carry on his exploits there.

"When talking about switching to senior level, Kapur said, "I know many players struggle when they make a transition from juniors to seniors. It is not the easiest of things. There are already established players who you have to fight but I think with perseverance and hard work it can be achieved. People remember success in the seniors and do not give much importance to the achievements in the junior section. I will give my 100 percent to excel in the men's singles," Yash has been quoted as saying.

# 3 Samiya Imaad Farooqui

Another gift to Indian badminton from the Pullela Gopichand Academy is the sensational Samiya Imaad Farooqui. The Hyderabad resident has been one of the most consistent performers at the junior level and is number 2 in the rankings. Experts believe she has the potential to carry the legacy of PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal.

# 4 Tanisha Crasto

Tanisha Crasto is touted to be Indian badminton's next big doubles star. She currently holds the Number 9 spot in the Girls U-19 rankings with her partner Aditi Bhatt. The pair have been sensational together, having claimed the Dubai Junior International series and the Bulgarian International Challenge Championship in 2019.

Ashwini Ponnappa and Jwala Gutta led the Indian charge in doubles at the Olympics in recent times. Crasto could soon take up the baton from the seasoned stars.

#5 Tasnim Mir

Tasnim Mir became the youngest player ever to win the U-19 Junior Badminton National Championships, when she defeated Vijetha Harish in the finals at the age of 14. She has been performing excellently at the junior level, having won the Asian U-17 and U-15 Junior Championships in the same year.

She has played with the likes of Tai Tzu Ying in the Bengaluru Raptors team and has grown from strength to strength, becoming one of India's best young talents.

While talking about the 2024 Olympics, Tasnim said: "My goal is to play for India at the 2024 Olympics and achieve a podium. I will give my best to realize my dream."

