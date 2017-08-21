Actress Shraddha Kapoor preparing for her role in the Saina Nehwal biopic

The biopic is set for release in December of 2018.

Pictures of Shradhha in a badminton kit surfaced on social media (Photo Credit: India.com)

What’s the story?

Shraddha Kapoor, who will portray the role of Saina Nehwal in the shuttler’s biopic is getting all prepped up as pictures of the actress donning a badminton dress and carrying a Yonex kit bag surfaced online. Although the shooting for the biopic is yet to start, the 'Rock On 2’ actress has started off with her preparations to play on-screen Saina Nehwal.

Taare Zameen Pe and Stanley ka Dabba Director Amole Gupte will be pioneering the project, which will release in late December of 2018.

According to India.com, a source close to Shraddha Kapoor revealed, “There is still time till Shraddha joins the Saaho sets in Hyderabad. So she is using this time to herself for her future projects. Instead of hitting the gym to lose weight for both these projects, she decided to start with Badminton so that she can utilize her time in the best way possible.”

The background

Following the current upsurge of sports biopics within the Indian film industry, Bollywood has realized the recipe for success in the genre. From Marykom to Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the life stories of India’s most successful athletes have lit up the silver screen.

Earlier this year, Dangal became the highest-earning film in the history of Bollywood.

The heart of the matter

Here we go ???? #SAINA @nehwalsaina #AmoleGupte @tseries.official A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Jun 7, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

The actress had put on weight for her part in the movie Haseena Parkar, which is set for a September 22 release. Now, for both her upcoming films, Nehwal’s yet unnamed biopic and Saaho, she needs to look fit and toned.

Playing the role of former World No. 1 and the 2012 London Olympics bronze winner, Shraddha will have to put up an exemplary performance to do justice to the role. And thus, she has started taking badminton lessons to hit two birds with one stone. It will not only help her get into the character for the biopic but also lose the extra flab and tone up. The actress has been perfecting her craft at a badminton facility in Matunga.

What’s next

The biopic on the ace shuttler will be shot in Hyderabad, Mumbai and a few more locations. It is expected to be released in cinemas late next year.

Meanwhile, Saina is presently in Glasgow, Scotland, for the BWF World Championships, slated from August 21 to 28.

Author’s take

With a succession of sports biopics in the pipeline for 2017, Bollywood has realized the true potential in exploring the genre. And apart from more business, it also gives the Indian audience a chance to know their undiscovered heroes.