×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

All England Open 2019: PV Sindhu crashes out in the first round

Rishikesh Malkhede
CONTRIBUTOR
News
860   //    06 Mar 2019, 18:51 IST

PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu

Top-ranked Indian female shuttler P. V. Sindhu bowed out of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2019 after her loss in the first round. She went down 16-21, 22-20, 18-21 to South Korea's Sung Ji Hyun in one hour and 21 minutes.

Sindhu was one of the tournament favorites in the women's singles event at the tournament in Birmingham. She had reached the semi-finals of the tournament last year. Her loss has left Saina Nehwal as the only Indian in the category.

The 23-year-old Indian looked too impatient from the start of the game, giving Sung Ji Hyun easy points. Having started with a good 6-3 lead in the first set, Sindhu could not hold on to it and was 8-11 behind going into the break.

Sung Ji took control of the set and with straight drop and attacking shots, paired with good defence, she comfortably went on to win the first set 21-16.

In the second set, the South Korean, filled with confidence from the first set win, dominated Sindhu with her good all-court play. Sung Ji went into the break with a 11-8 lead, leaving Sindhu frustrated with the slow playing conditions. However, Sindhu made a comeback in the game and went on to win the set 22-20 after trailing 16-20.

Sindhu started with resilience at the beginning of the third set and went on to save five match points. But she again let her nerves get to her, and went on to lose the set 18-21, thus ending her campaign at the world's oldest badminton tournament.

In another match between the two Indian shuttlers, HS Prannoy and Sai Praneeth, the latter went on to win the close encounter 21-19, 21-19 in 52 minutes.

Sameer Verma, Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal are the other premier Indian badminton players who are set to play their singles matches later during the day.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
All England Open 2019 P V Sindhu Ji Hyun Sung All England Open 2019 Badminton Schedule All England Open 2019 Badminton Results
Rishikesh Malkhede
CONTRIBUTOR
All England Open 2019: Saina, Sindhu, Srikanth get tough draw
RELATED STORY
3 things that PV Sindhu is yet to achieve in her illustrious career
RELATED STORY
A delectable rivalry in the making – PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara
RELATED STORY
The Resurgence of Saina Nehwal
RELATED STORY
Indonesia Masters 2019: PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth move into second round 
RELATED STORY
Indonesia Masters 2019: Schedule of PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth’s second round matches
RELATED STORY
Indonesia Masters 2019: PV Sindhu faces Li Xuerui in her first match of the new season
RELATED STORY
PBL 2018: PV Sindhu picks up the win in her first clash against Saina Nehwal in 2019
RELATED STORY
Indonesia Masters 2019: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu work hard to win; Kidambi Srikanth has it easy
RELATED STORY
Indonesia Masters 2019: Schedule of PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth’s quarterfinal matches
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us