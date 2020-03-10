All England Open 2020: Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's draw analysis and preview

Ashwini Ponnappa (L) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

Indian badminton doubles has made some giant strides towards competing at an elite level and vying for titles - at both Grand Prix and Superseries events. The mixed doubles duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have seen a big part of this shift.

The duo is all set to present their challenge at the 2020 All England Open. Unseeded as they are, it will be tough road laden with challenges in form of top pairs at every stage of the tournament.

The world no. 34 pairing of Ponnappa and Rankireddy will open their campaign against higher ranked opponents, world no. 23 Hsu Ya Ching and Lee Jhe-Huei of the Chinese Taipei. It will be an interesting match-up, especially with the women, both of whom are former top 10 players. If Ponnappa can wrest control of that part of the court Hsu is in charge of, she can really put some pressure on the opposition.

Chris and Gabby Adcock are amongst the many tough pairs in the section.

Ponnappa and Rankireddy are perfectly capable of staging at upset here, but it's the second round where they will be truly tested against the Thai duo of Sapsiree Taerattanachai and Dechapol Puavaranukroh.

The Indian duo have a 0-2 losing record against them and will have to come up with something special to get over the line in this one. They will, without a doubt, have to be at their attacking best and take the battle to their oppenents. While the road will get a little easier after the second round stage (provided the Indians manage to do that), big names including England's Chris and Gabby Adcock and Indonesia's Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja and Hafiz Faizal.

The result first match itself should give an idea about the Indian pairing's form coming into the tournament. That said, anything short of top drawer badminton will not be good enough against these top pairs.