All England Open 2020: Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's draw analysis and preview

Chirag Shetty partnered Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and reached two Superseries finals in 2019.

The success of Indian doubles teams at the highest level in 2019 was largely centered around the men's doubles paring of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. After delivering big in an otherwise forgettable season for Indian badminton (barring PV Sindhu's World Championships gold), the young pairing is all set to present their challenge at the 2020 All England Open.

Despite their dramatic rise in the rankings, the duo has failed to secure a seeding. They were agonisingly close to secure seeding, but their ranking of no. 9 was just sort of making the cut.

Unfortunately for the Indian duo, the draw is not kind to them either as they have drawn the top seeds from Indonesia, Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in the first round.

As it stands, Shetty and Rankireddy are on an eight match losing streak against the top ranked duo and their chances in this encounter do not look very bright.

The Indonesian duo have been clinical in their wins, with them having dropped only one set in all the eight meetings. The pairs met thrice in 2019, but the Indians could not manage to even take a set off of their more fancied oppenents.

The dynamism of the Indian duo seems to have found little inroads into the set patterns and percentage plays of the Indonesians. The game of Shetty and Rankireddy, impressive as it can be, tends to be patchy and a little all over the place and that just simply isn't good enough against the top pairs.

If they do their homework, the Indians will looks to play a more disciplined and technical game against the top seeds. That's their own way to score a win here. The path will get a little easier, if they somehow muster a win here, but that's all up in the air at this point.