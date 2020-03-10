All England Open 2020: Kidambi Srikanth's draw analysis and preview

Kidambi Srikant has been handed a tough at this year's tournament.

Who would have thought that the three former world no.1s Kidambi Srikanth, Chen Long and Lin Dan will one day have to fight it out for a third round spot at a BWF event.

And yet, the 2020 All England Open will witness just that. Indian ace Kidambi Srikanth will open his campaign against third seed and long time nemesis Chen Long on Wednesday. While the Indian scored just his second win against the Chinese star in their last match, courtesy of a retirement, playing a fancied top seed in the opening round remains a daunting task.

Even if Srikanth was to find a way past the versatile game of the lanky Chinese, his countryman and 5-time world champion Lin Dan awaits in the next.

Arguably an easier opponent based on recent form, Dan is still formidable, even in this phase of his career. Anything short of a top drawer performance from Srikanth, and Dan will run away with this. Considering the quality of competition in the opening two rounds, things are bound to get a little easier for the Guntur born from the quarter-finals stage.

Getting there, however, remains a tall ask. The toughest test has to be the first round against Long. The Chinese star, much like Srikanth has been prone to having an off day every once in a while and the form of both men, on the given day will play a huge role in the outcome of this one.

For Srikanth, it will be all about channeling his attack and maintaining the focus for extended periods of time. Too often in the recent past, his attack has faltered in face of tough opposition, the kind that can be expected from Long.

If Srikanth can hold the fort with his attack and just be a little more patient in getting his attack going, he could build on that. Not just for the match, but for the entire tournament.

