All England Open 2020: PV Sindhu's draw analysis and preview

PV Sindhu has made an overall losing record at the tournament.

The Indian contingent, spearheaded by PV Sindhu, heads to compete at one of the most prestigious tournaments of the calendar year, the 2020 All England Open.

And despite all that Sindhu has managed to achieve in the sport over the last few years, the All England Open is one tournament where she has struggled.

Heading into this edition, the Indian no. 1 has 6-7 record at the tournament. But all of that can change quickly, and a few good wins early on is all that Sindhu would need to find the much-needed confidence.

And that is exactly what this year's draw has put on the plate for Sindhu. A cursory look at her section of the draw will tell you about the depth of the women's game in today's scenario.

Sindhu will need to battle very tough opponents tight from the start of the tournament on Wednesday, players who she has struggled against a lot in recent times.

Beiwen Zhang (left).

Her first round oppenent, Beiwen Zhang is one of the first women to have conquered Sindhu after her world championships heroics late last year. The American scored a hard-fought win against Sindhu in Korea, one that not only improved her head to head to 4-5, but also sent Sindhu on a spiral.

Sindhu will have a shot at revenge, but even if she was to win, tougher opponents wait in the next few rounds. Niachon Jindapol, Sung Ji Hyun have, Li Michelle, and Nozumi Okuhara have all bothered the Indian star with their incredible retrieving and defensive brand of badminton.

And that's not even discussing the top seeds all of you lure in the business end of the tournament. For things to work, Sindhu will really have to battle it out, one match at a time.

She will really have to play a calculative game that's based as much on her strengths as the weakness of her opponents, some of who have taken the match out the Sindhu's hands at crucial moments a lot recently.

Expect a very tough test for Sindhu in Birmingham this time around. Doing well here in the face of adversity should really serve the Indian well in the coming weeks.

Sindhu might run into Nozomi Okuhara later.