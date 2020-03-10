All England Open 2020, Round of 32: PV Sindhu vs Beiwen Zhang | Where to watch and live stream details

P V Sindhu

Leading the charge for the Indian side, reigning World Champion P V Sindhu has gallantly gone forward to participate in the 112th edition of the esteemed All England Open 2020. Despite the coronavirus outbreak, the All England Open is taking place as per the schedule.

However, several players have already withdrawn owing to the outbreak of the virus including seven Indian shuttlers who pulled out at the eleventh hour. P V Sindhu has stayed steadfast and will be opening her campaign at the All England Open against America's Beiwen Zhang.

The entire sporting landscape has been heavily hampered ever since the break out of the coronavirus. With the remaining days for qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics fast diminishing, players have to give it their all in every tournament they play now. P V Sindhu, who is seeded sixth in the tournament will have to go up against World No. 13 player, Beiwen Zhang in the Round of 32 match.

The 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist is hungry for victory and she'll be looking to set things in order by extending her head to head rivalry over Zhang. In the nine matches, they have played so far, Sindhu has prevailed over the American on five occasions.

The recently crowned BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year who is aspiring for another Olympic medal knows how crucial her performance is going to be as she clashes against Zhang and begins her campaign for the prestigious and elusive title in Birmingham.

Here's all you need to know about the All England Open 2020:

Date: March 11 - March 15, 2020

Tournament: Yonex All England Open 2020

Edition: 112th

Category: BWF World Tour Super 1000

Advertisement

Location: Arena Birmingham, England, United Kingdom

Prize Money: $1,100,000

Time: [6] PV Sindhu vs [13] Beiwen Zhang not before 02:30 PM on March 11, 2020

Where to watch All England Open 2020?

India- The tournament will be broadcasted by Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Live streaming details for All England Open 2020

Yonex All England Open 2020 can be followed live on the official tournament website.

The matches can also be live streamed on Hotstar also.