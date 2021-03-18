All England Open 2021: Full schedule of India's 2nd Round matches

The Indian contingent had mixed fortunes on the first day of the All England Open 2021, with PV Sindhu progressing to the second round but Saina Nehwal retiring midway through her match.

Among the men, Kidambi Srikanth suffered a surprise defeat, but the likes of Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen and Sameer Verma moved into the next round.

Charging into the next round 👊



A pleasing first day for @Pvsindhu1! #YAE2021 pic.twitter.com/5E5gJaRFBy — 🏆 Yonex All England Badminton Championships 🏆 (@YonexAllEngland) March 17, 2021

In doubles at the All England Open 2021, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty waltzed into the second round with an effortless display in their opener.

Meanwhile, Ashwini Ponnappa found success in both women's doubles and mixed doubles, with Dhruv Kapila/Meghana Jakkampudi being the other Indian pair through to Round 2.

Here's the complete Day 2 schedule of the Indian contingent at the All England Open 2021:

Men's Singles

HS Prannoy vs (1) Kento Momota: at 10 AM local time / 3.30 PM IST.

Lakshya Sen vs Thomas Rouxel: not before 10 AM local time / 3.30 PM IST.

Sai Praneeth vs (2) Viktor Axelsen: not before 12 PM local time / 5.30 PM iST.

Sameer Verma vs (3) Anders Antonsen: approx 3.50 PM local time / 9.20 PM IST.

Women's Singles

(5) PV Sindhu vs Line Christophersen: at approx 2.30 PM local time /8 PM IST.

Men's Doubles

(6) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Kim Astrup/Anders Rasmussen: at approx 2.30 PM local time / 8 PM IST.

Women's Doubles

Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy vs (6) Gabriela Stoeva/Stefani Stoeva: at approx 1.20 PM local time / 6.50 PM IST.

Mixed Doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa vs Yuki Kaneko/Misaki Matsutomo at 9 AM local time / 2.30 PM IST.

Dhruv Kapila/Meghana Jakkampudi vs Niclas Nohr/Amalie Magelund: at approx 3.30 PM local time /9 PM IST.

Uphill task for Sai Praneeth and HS Prannoy at All England Open

In men's singles, Sai Praneeth and HS Prannoy will have a tough task at hand on Day 2 of the All England Open, as they face the top two seeds, respectively.

Sai Praneeth will be squaring off against the defending champion and second seed Viktor Axelsen, who has already won three titles this year.

Meanwhile, HS Prannoy will lock horns with world no. 1 Kento Momota, who knocked out 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap in the first round. The Japanese is returning to the tour after a one-year hiatus but hasn't shown any signs of rustiness so far.

A victory but @momota_kento admits he can perform better 💪 #YAE2021 pic.twitter.com/nmGOnrliWX — 🏆 Yonex All England Badminton Championships 🏆 (@YonexAllEngland) March 17, 2021

Sameer Verma, too, has a tough job, as he will be up against the reigning BWF World Tour Finals champion Anders Antonsen.

Unless the Indian men's singles shuttlers can summon their best games and keep their errors at bay, it will be a difficult proposition for them to secure their quarter-final berths in the 111th edition of the prestigious All England Open competition in Birmingham.