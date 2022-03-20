All England Open 2022 Final, Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Lakshya Sen will aim to etch his name in the record books when he squares off against World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen in the All England Open final on Sunday.

The 20-year-old has been on a roll in the past few weeks. Since winning a bronze medal at the World Championships last December, he seems to have hit top gear.

The Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy student has played three events this season, reaching the finals in all of them. While he tasted glory in the India Open final, he had to be content with a runner-up finish at the German Open last week.

It was during his run to the summit clash in Muelheim an der Ruhr that he toppled top-ranked Viktor Axelsen. That result will surely come in handy for the Indian on Sunday.

At the ongoing All England Open, the World No. 11 has been nothing short of spectacular. Two of his scalps include third-ranked Anders Antonsen and defending champion Lee Zii Jia.

Sen's 21-13, 12-21, 21-19 win over the sixth-seed Malaysian in one hour and 16 minutes to complete was a testament to his determination, poise and self-belief.

The win made him just the fifth Indian to reach the summit clash of the world's oldest badminton tournament. He will now look to end India's 21-year title drought at this event, with Pullela Gopichand being the last shuttler from the country to lift the trophy back in 2001.

It will, however, not be an easy task by any means for the India No. 1. Axelsen is one of the best shuttlers in the history of the game. The Dane is the reigning Olympic champion and has been a world champion in the past as well.

This is his fourth consecutive trip to the final of the All England Open, although the 28-year-old doesn't boast a good conversion rate.

Axelsen reached the final in Birmingham for the first time in 2019, losing to Kento Momota in three games. In 2020, he finished on the top podium for the first time at the expense of Chou Tien Chen.

Last year, Axelsen once again came up short in three games against Lee Zii Jia.

Having bowed out to Sen last week, the planet's best shuttler will be keen to make amends this time. He hasn't yet dropped a game all week and should have the energy to battle it out with the spirited Sen in a grudge match.

That said, the Almora-born Indian has been playing with a temperament and fearlessness that only champions possess. Eager to carve out a niche among the pantheon of greats, Lakshya Sen will put every ounce of effort into this much-awaited grand finale.

All England Open 2022: Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen

match details

Fixture: Lakshya Sen vs (1) Viktor Axelsen.

Head-to-head: Viktor Axelsen leads Lakshya Sen 4-1 in the head-to-head. The Indian's only win over Axelsen came in their most recent meeting at the German Open last week.

Date: March 20, 2022.

Time: Approx 4:30 pm local time / 10:00 pm IST.

Tournament: Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships 2022.

Round: Final.

Venue: Utilita Arena Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Category: BWF World Tour Super 1000.

