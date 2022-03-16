All England Open 2022, Lakshya Sen vs Sourabh Verma: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

World No. 11 Lakshya Sen will begin his campaign at the All England Open with an all-Indian first-round clash against Sourabh Verma on Wednesday.

It has been a memorable few months for Sen. The 20-year-old started the year in thunderous fashion, winning the BWF Super 500 title at the India Open in New Delhi. The youngster carried that momentum into his next tournament of the season - the Super 300 German Open last week.

Sen upset World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen and World No. 5 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting before his scintillating run was halted by three-time world junior champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the final.

Sen's heroics catapulted him to a career-high No. 11 ranking, leapfrogging Kidambi Srikanth to become the new India No. 1 men's singles shuttler.

The World Championships bronze medalist will be eager to produce the same form at the All England Open, where he made the quarterfinals last year.

Standing in his way in the opener is a familiar face - Sourabh Verma. The World No. 38 has struggled this year and arrives in this match with his confidence level at an all-time low. The three-time national champion has played just a couple of events, falling in the opening hurdles in both.

Going by recent form, the world no. 11 is the overwhelming favorite to come through in this contest.

All England Open 2022: Lakshya Sen vs Sourabh Verma match details

Fixture: Lakshya Sen vs Sourabh Verma

Head-to-head: Sourabh Verma leads the head-to-head against Lakshya Sen 2-1. After losing his first couple of meetings with Verma, Sen turned the tables on his senior compatriot at the Denmark Open last year with a 21-9, 21-7 win.

Date: March 16, 2022

Time: 5.25 pm local time/ 10.55 pm IST

Tournament: Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships 2022

Round: First Round

Venue: Utilita Arena Birmingham, United Kingdom

Category: BWF World Tour Super 1000

All England Open 2022: TV schedule

Badminton fans can catch the live action on VH1 and MTV channels in India.

All England Open 2022: Live streaming details

The All England Open will be livestreamed on Voot Select and Jio TV in India.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava