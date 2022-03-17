All England Open 2022, PV Sindhu vs Sayaka Takahashi: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Sixth seed PV Sindhu has a tough job at hand as she faces the tricky Sayaka Takahashi in the second round of the All England Open on Thursday.

Takahashi, the 13th-ranked Japanese, has been a threat to Sindhu throughout her career. The two have split their eight meetings, with Takahashi coming out on top in their last two clashes in three games.

The 29-year-old held her nerve to eke out a 21-17, 23-21 win over Thailand's World No. 29 Supanida Katethong in the first round on Wednesday. Takahashi has come into the tournament after a quarter-final finish at the German Open last week and will be eager for a deep run in Birmingham.

PV Sindhu, meanwhile, couldn't make it past the second round at the German Open. The two-time Olympic medalist, however, had a great start to the year, winning the Syed Modi International and making the semi-finals at the India Open.

She will hope to draw inspiration from those performances after having begun her All England Open campaign with a 21-18, 21-13 win over the 17th-ranked Wang Zhi Yi.

All England Open 2022: Match details

Fixture: (6) PV Sindhu vs Sayaka Takahashi.

Head-to-head: PV Sindhu and Sayaka Takahashi are tied at 4-4 in the head-to-head. The Japanese has won their last two clashes at the French Open in 2021 and the Indonesia Masters in 2020.

Date: March 17, 2022.

Time: Not before 1.40 PM local time/ 7.10 PM IST on Court 3. With the preceding matches on the court getting extended, the match could be pushed to approximately 8 PM IST.

Tournament: Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships 2022.

Round: Second Round.

Venue: Utilita Arena Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Category: BWF World Tour Super 1000.

All England Open 2022: TV schedule

Badminton fans can catch live action on VH1 and MTV channels in India.

All England Open 2022: Live streaming details

The All England Open will be live streamed on Voot Select and Jio TV in India.

