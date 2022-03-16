All England Open 2022, PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu will be spearheading a huge 26-member Indian contingent in the 114th edition of the All England Open in Birmingham.

A medal at the world's oldest badminton tournament has so far eluded the World No. 7. She has made two trips to the semi-finals, in 2018 and 2021, which have so far been her best performances at the Super 1000 event.

The Syed Modi International champion will be eager to improve on those results and add a medal from the All England Open to her illustrious resume.

BAI Media @BAI_Media shuttlers are ready to 'Take a little walk to the edge of the town'



day schedule



@VootSelect

2:30 pm IST onwards (Tentative)



#IndiaontheRise

#Badminton shuttlers are ready to 'Take a little walk to the edge of the town' #AllEngland2022 dayschedule2:30 pm IST onwards (Tentative) 🇮🇳 shuttlers are ready to 'Take a little walk to the edge of the town' 😋🎶#AllEngland2022 day 1️⃣ schedule 👇📺 @VootSelect⏰ 2:30 pm IST onwards (Tentative)#IndiaontheRise#Badminton https://t.co/cjO8A3ZMe9

She opens her campaign on Wednesday against World No. 17 Wang Zhi Yi of China. The 21-year-old has had a terrific junior career, winning the Asian Junior Championships gold, the World Junior Championships bronze and the Youth Olympics silver medals.

Making rapid strides on the senior circuit, the youngster went on to win six titles in 2019. Wang Zhi Yi has, however, not been able to taste glory on the tour since then.

She has only played a solitary event this year - the German Open - where she bowed out in the first round. Facing the highly accomplished PV Sindhu could be an uphill task for the Chinese.

All England Open 2022: Match details

Fixture: (6) PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi.

Head-to-head: PV Sindhu and Wang Zhi Yi have never squared off on the tour before, so their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Date: March 16, 2022.

Time: Approx 3.30 PM local time/ 9 PM IST,

Tournament: Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships 2022.

Round: First Round.

Venue: Utilita Arena Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Category: BWF World Tour Super 1000.

All England Open 2022: TV schedule

Badminton fans can catch the live action on VH1 and MTV channels in India.

All England Open 2022: Live streaming details

The All England Open will be live streamed on Voot Select and Jio TV in India.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



🥉 Olympic Games (Badminton, Women's singles)



🤩



#SKAwards #SportskeedaAwards #pvsindhu #India PV Sindhu is our Best Sportsperson of the Year (Female) 2021🥉 Olympic Games (Badminton, Women's singles) PV Sindhu is our Best Sportsperson of the Year (Female) 2021 🔥🥉 Olympic Games (Badminton, Women's singles)🤩👏🏆#SKAwards #SportskeedaAwards #pvsindhu #India https://t.co/fIgnDYbR1p

Edited by Bhargav