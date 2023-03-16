All England Open 2023: HS Prannoy vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting preview, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

World No. 9 HS Prannoy will set his sights on a quarterfinal spot at the All England Open 2023 when he squares off against World No. 3 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting on Thursday, March 16.

Prannoy made a good start to the season, reaching the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open in his first tournament of the year. However, things went downhill for the Keralite after that as he crashed out of both the India Open and the Indonesia Masters in the first round.

The 30-year-old snapped his losing streak on Tuesday with a tight 21-19, 22-20 win over World No. 24 Wang Tzu Wei in the first round of the All England Open. Buoyed by that performance, he should be aiming for a deep run in the Super 1000 Birmingham event.

HS Prannoy vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting: Head-to-head and prediction

Ginting in action at the 2022 BWF World Championships (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

HS Prannoy has a slender lead of 2-1 over Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in their head-to-head. The Indian edged Ginting 21-19, 19-21, 21-18 in their most recent encounter in the semifinals of the Swiss Open last year.

However, Prannoy cannot take Ginting lightly given the experienced customer he is. The Indonesian won the men's singles bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as well as the 2018 Asian Games.

The 26-year-old emerged victorious at the Singapore Open and the Hylo Open last year, in addition to finishing as the runner-up at the BWF World Tour Finals.

Ginting has made a decent start to the current season as well, although he is yet to reach a final in the three events he played prior to this week. After making the quarterfinals at the Malaysia Open, the Indonesian went one step further to reach the last four at the India Open.

At home at the Indonesia Masters, he, however, got knocked out in the Round of 16.

Ginting should be eager to bounce back at the ongoing All England Open and has started his campaign on the right note with a 21-17, 21-19 win over World No. 30 Kantaphon Wangcharoen.

All England Open, HS Prannoy vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting: Date and time

HS Prannoy and Anthony Sinisuka Ginting will cross swords in the men's singles Round of 16 at the All England Open 2023 on Thursday. It will be the eighth match of the day on Court 1.

Date: March 16, 2023.

Time: Approx 4.30 pm local time, 10 pm IST

Venue: Utilita Arena Birmingham

All England Open, HS Prannoy vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting: Where to watch & live streaming details

The tournament is being broadcast live in India on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels. The matches can also be streamed live on Voot Select.

Live streaming is available on YouTube on BWF.TV as well. Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software.

